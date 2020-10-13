John Millman will help shape the future of the sport in his new role as an ATP Player Council representative.

Australia, 13 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

Australian John Millman has been elected to the ATP Player Council.

The 31-year-old from Brisbane was announced as a new member today, alongside British former world No.1 Andy Murray, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and France’s Jeremy Chardy.

They replace world No.1 Novak Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey who all resigned in August after the formation of a Professional Tennis Players Association.

The No.44-ranked Millman spoke to Todd Woodbridge earlier this year about his passion for shaping the future of the sport.

“It’s something I am very interested in, the governance of the game,” Millman said. “I like the business administration side, it’s something that’s always kept me interested and engaged.”

South African and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson heads the 12-member ATP Player Council, which also includes 20-time Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.