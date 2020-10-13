John Millman elected to ATP Player Council
John Millman will help shape the future of the sport in his new role as an ATP Player Council representative.
Australia, 13 October 2020 | tennis.com.au
Australian John Millman has been elected to the ATP Player Council.
The 31-year-old from Brisbane was announced as a new member today, alongside British former world No.1 Andy Murray, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and France’s Jeremy Chardy.
They replace world No.1 Novak Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey who all resigned in August after the formation of a Professional Tennis Players Association.
The No.44-ranked Millman spoke to Todd Woodbridge earlier this year about his passion for shaping the future of the sport.
“It’s something I am very interested in, the governance of the game,” Millman said. “I like the business administration side, it’s something that’s always kept me interested and engaged.”
South African and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson heads the 12-member ATP Player Council, which also includes 20-time Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.