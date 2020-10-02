Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 2 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

Will Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year?

Fans from across the world can help determine the answer, with public voting now open for the International Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The 39-year-old Hewitt is one of five nominated players, along with American Lisa Raymond, Sweden’s Jonas Bjorkman and Spaniards Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera.

Fans have until 25 October to have their say, with results then combined with an official voting group comprised of Hall of Fame members, historians and journalists to determine who receives the honour.

If selected, Hewitt would become the 32nd Australian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.

“I’m incredibly honoured and grateful,” Hewitt said when learning of his nomination last month.

Fans can visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame website to submit their vote.

