Does Australia's Lleyton Hewitt deserve to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2021? This is a chance for fans to have their say.

Melbourne, Australia, 2 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

Will Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year?

Fans from across the world can help determine the answer, with public voting now open for the International Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The 39-year-old Hewitt is one of five nominated players, along with American Lisa Raymond, Sweden’s Jonas Bjorkman and Spaniards Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera.

Fans have until 25 October to have their say, with results then combined with an official voting group comprised of Hall of Fame members, historians and journalists to determine who receives the honour.

If selected, Hewitt would become the 32nd Australian player inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.

“I’m incredibly honoured and grateful,” Hewitt said when learning of his nomination last month.

Wimbledon & US Open champ

2 x Year End No.1

2 x Year End Championships

2 x Davis Cup champ

30 career titles

US Open doubles title

Youngest Ever World No.1 (male)

Davis Cup Captain Only blemish: Supports wrong footy team🤷‍♂️ Lock Rusty in @TennisHalloFame✅@lleytonhewitt #cmon https://t.co/Zc47wcN1oU — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 23, 2020

Fans can visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame website to submit their vote.