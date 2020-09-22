Australia’s Max Purcell is through to the second round in Paris.

Paris, France, 22 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell has made an impressive Roland Garros debut, advancing to the second round of qualifying.

The 22-year-old from Sydney posted a 6-4 6-4 win over France’s Manuel Guinard in Paris today.

Purcell hit 19 winners and did not lose serve in the one hour, 40 minute clash. It sets up a second round meeting against seventh-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev.

The No.227-ranked Purcell is attempting to qualify for a Grand Slam for the second time in his career, having first done so at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Purcell is the third Australian through to the second round in Paris, joining Marc Polmans and Aleksandar Vukic who won their first round matches yesterday.

Andrew Harris won’t be joining them, with the 26-year-old from Melbourne losing his first round match today. France’s Constant Lestienne recorded a 6-1 6-1 win.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, qualifying day two results:

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) d [WC] Manuel Guinard (FRA) 6-4 6-4

Constant Lestienne (FRA) d Andrew Harris (AUS) 6-1 6-1