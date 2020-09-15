Ranking movers: Aussies celebrating new career-highs
Find out who the biggest ranking movers across singles and doubles were this week ...
Melbourne, Australia, 15 September 2020 | tennis.com.au
The latest rankings are out – and there’s some exciting new career-highs to celebrate for some of our Australian players …
A first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance ensures Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s top-ranked man. The 21-year-old rose one spot to world No.27 after his run in New York.
Jordan Thompson is up 10 places after making his first Grand Slam fourth round appearance, while Christopher O’Connell improved to a career-high No.111 – a reward for his first Grand Slam main draw win.
Aleksandar Vukic is also at a new career-high, rising to No.190 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal last week as a qualifier.
> Check out the latest ATP Tour singles rankings
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.27
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.41
|-1
|John Millman
|No.43
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.53
|+10
|James Duckworth
|No.89
|-5
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.107
|-5
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.111
|+5
|Marc Polmans
|No.122
|-1
|Alex Bolt
|No.149
|-3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.190
|+10
Although Ash Barty did not compete in the US Open, the 24-year-old from Brisbane retains the world No.1 women’s singles ranking.
Ellen Perez was the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 this week, improving nine places to No.239 after qualifying for a WTA tournament in Istanbul.
Seone Mendez jumped 11 spots after reaching the second round at a WTA 125K tournament in Prague. This effort improves the 21-year-old’s ranking to a new career-high of No.264.
> Full WTA Tour singles rankings
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.63
|-4
|Sam Stosur
|No.104
|-6
|Maddison Inglis
|No.124
|-5
|Astra Sharma
|No.132
|-6
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.133
|-6
|Priscilla Hon
|No.138
|-4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.164
|-10
|Destanee Aiava
|No.211
|-9
|Ellen Perez
|No.239
|+9
John Peers continues his run as Australia’s No.1-ranked doubles player. Although the 32-year-old advanced to the US Open second round alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus, his ranking has dropped two places this week to No.33.
> Full ATP Tour doubles rankings
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.33
|-2
|Luke Saville
|No.39
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.42
|-2
|Alex de Minaur
|No.60
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.95
|+1
|Matt Reid
|No.103
|-1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.108
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.120
|0
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.179
|-3
|James Duckworth
|No.197
|-1
Storm Sanders has achieved a new career-high doubles ranking, improving two places to No.62 after reaching a WTA final alongside Ellen Perez in Istanbul.
Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.
> Full WTA Tour doubles rankings
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.14
|-1
|Sam Stosur
|No.27
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.41
|-1
|Storm Sanders
|No.62
|+2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.72
|-3
|Monique Adamczak
|No.73
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.113
|-2
|Jessica Moore
|No.115
|-3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.144
|-3
|Alison Bai
|No.148
|-3
