Find out who the biggest ranking movers across singles and doubles were this week ...

Melbourne, Australia, 15 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

The latest rankings are out – and there’s some exciting new career-highs to celebrate for some of our Australian players …

Men’s singles

A first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance ensures Alex de Minaur remains Australia’s top-ranked man. The 21-year-old rose one spot to world No.27 after his run in New York.

Jordan Thompson is up 10 places after making his first Grand Slam fourth round appearance, while Christopher O’Connell improved to a career-high No.111 – a reward for his first Grand Slam main draw win.

Aleksandar Vukic is also at a new career-high, rising to No.190 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal last week as a qualifier.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.27 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.41 -1 John Millman No.43 0 Jordan Thompson No.53 +10 James Duckworth No.89 -5 Alexei Popyrin No.107 -5 Christopher O’Connell No.111 +5 Marc Polmans No.122 -1 Alex Bolt No.149 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.190 +10

Women’s singles

Although Ash Barty did not compete in the US Open, the 24-year-old from Brisbane retains the world No.1 women’s singles ranking.

Ellen Perez was the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 this week, improving nine places to No.239 after qualifying for a WTA tournament in Istanbul.

Seone Mendez jumped 11 spots after reaching the second round at a WTA 125K tournament in Prague. This effort improves the 21-year-old’s ranking to a new career-high of No.264.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.63 -4 Sam Stosur No.104 -6 Maddison Inglis No.124 -5 Astra Sharma No.132 -6 Lizette Cabrera No.133 -6 Priscilla Hon No.138 -4 Arina Rodionova No.164 -10 Destanee Aiava No.211 -9 Ellen Perez No.239 +9

Men’s doubles

John Peers continues his run as Australia’s No.1-ranked doubles player. Although the 32-year-old advanced to the US Open second round alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus, his ranking has dropped two places this week to No.33.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.33 -2 Luke Saville No.39 -1 Max Purcell No.42 -2 Alex de Minaur No.60 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.95 +1 Matt Reid No.103 -1 Matthew Ebden No.108 -1 Marc Polmans No.120 0 Scott Puodziunas No.179 -3 James Duckworth No.197 -1

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders has achieved a new career-high doubles ranking, improving two places to No.62 after reaching a WTA final alongside Ellen Perez in Istanbul.

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.14 -1 Sam Stosur No.27 0 Ellen Perez No.41 -1 Storm Sanders No.62 +2 Arina Rodionova No.72 -3 Monique Adamczak No.73 -3 Astra Sharma No.113 -2 Jessica Moore No.115 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.144 -3 Alison Bai No.148 -3

