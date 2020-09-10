What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

All eyes have been on New York this week, where Grand Slam tennis has returned. The US Open has proved very memorable for many of our Aussie players too …

Alex de Minaur advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal:

There has been lots of talk about the world No.28’s moustache as well:

Tough out here 😅😂 https://t.co/NQEbMvrHOt — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) September 6, 2020

Christopher O’Connell posted the biggest win of his career in a Grand Slam breakthrough:

Storm Sanders enjoyed her New York debut, playing doubles alongside fellow Aussie Ellen Perez:

Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott has arrived in New York and begins his campaign for a third US Open singles title tomorrow:

Prep done. The @usopen have been incredible to get this grand slam up. Tomorrow the fun begins. Let’s battle 👐🏼🎾💪🏼 #usopen pic.twitter.com/jjga79VXf3 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 9, 2020

John Millman has headed to Europe for the next events in the tour’s return:

I’ve heard lots of complaints about the US Open. Some, I think could be warranted but on the whole considering it was the first tournament back, it was a decent return to tennis. I’m concerned if we’re complaining now what happens when we get into the European season.. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) September 8, 2020

John Peers is getting his feet dirty on clay in Rome:

Daria Gavrilova is Europe bound too, which meant saying a sad farewell to her dog Tofu:

See you soon my darling boy! I love you so so so so much! I never cried so much leaving… the uncertainty of when I can come back home sucks 🙁 stupid corona! But very grateful that I am going to be competing soon! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/RHrJHi2HwW — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 8, 2020

Let’s hope Daria Gavrilova’s dreams don’t come true:

I had a dream I tested positive for Covid before RG. I'm writing this here so it doesn't happen — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 7, 2020

Todd Woodbridge looked back on a major career milestone:

The former world No.1 is embracing the future too, making virtual visits to schools as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

Took a virtual trip to Adelaide yesterday to go on the road with our #ANZTennisHotShots tour.. with @ANZ_AU @TennisAustralia are giving away another 30,000 racquets, that will be 170,000 kids receiving their first racquet over the past 4 years. https://t.co/X9p2peVyvb — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) September 8, 2020

Current world No.1 Ash Barty shared some disappointing news:

