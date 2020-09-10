Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
New York, USA, 10 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

All eyes have been on New York this week, where Grand Slam tennis has returned. The US Open has proved very memorable for many of our Aussie players too …

Alex de Minaur advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal:

There has been lots of talk about the world No.28’s moustache as well:

Christopher O’Connell posted the biggest win of his career in a Grand Slam breakthrough:

Storm Sanders enjoyed her New York debut, playing doubles alongside fellow Aussie Ellen Perez:

Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott has arrived in New York and begins his campaign for a third US Open singles title tomorrow:

John Millman has headed to Europe for the next events in the tour’s return:

John Peers is getting his feet dirty on clay in Rome:

Welcome back to the clay! #rome

Daria Gavrilova is Europe bound too, which meant saying a sad farewell to her dog Tofu:

Let’s hope Daria Gavrilova’s dreams don’t come true:

Todd Woodbridge looked back on a major career milestone:

FEATURE: Celebrating US Open anniversaries of Aussie champions

The former world No.1 is embracing the future too, making virtual visits to schools as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:

Current world No.1 Ash Barty shared some disappointing news:

It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly. There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia. I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament. I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their social media show Headline Hits:

