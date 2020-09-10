Social round-up: Celebrating Grand Slam highs
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
New York, USA, 10 September 2020 | tennis.com.au
All eyes have been on New York this week, where Grand Slam tennis has returned. The US Open has proved very memorable for many of our Aussie players too …
Alex de Minaur advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal:
Last 🎱 club!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MtrjLcMonL
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) September 8, 2020
There has been lots of talk about the world No.28’s moustache as well:
Tough out here 😅😂 https://t.co/NQEbMvrHOt
— alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) September 6, 2020
Christopher O’Connell posted the biggest win of his career in a Grand Slam breakthrough:
Storm Sanders enjoyed her New York debut, playing doubles alongside fellow Aussie Ellen Perez:
Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott has arrived in New York and begins his campaign for a third US Open singles title tomorrow:
Prep done. The @usopen have been incredible to get this grand slam up.
Tomorrow the fun begins. Let’s battle 👐🏼🎾💪🏼 #usopen pic.twitter.com/jjga79VXf3
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 9, 2020
John Millman has headed to Europe for the next events in the tour’s return:
I’ve heard lots of complaints about the US Open. Some, I think could be warranted but on the whole considering it was the first tournament back, it was a decent return to tennis. I’m concerned if we’re complaining now what happens when we get into the European season..
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) September 8, 2020
John Peers is getting his feet dirty on clay in Rome:
Daria Gavrilova is Europe bound too, which meant saying a sad farewell to her dog Tofu:
See you soon my darling boy! I love you so so so so much! I never cried so much leaving… the uncertainty of when I can come back home sucks 🙁 stupid corona! But very grateful that I am going to be competing soon! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/RHrJHi2HwW
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 8, 2020
Let’s hope Daria Gavrilova’s dreams don’t come true:
I had a dream I tested positive for Covid before RG. I'm writing this here so it doesn't happen
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 7, 2020
Todd Woodbridge looked back on a major career milestone:
30 years ago @Liz_Smylie carried me to my first #GrandSlam title @usopen I was 19 and Liz was 21😉#happyanniversary #partner #tennis #mixeddoubles #trophy #silverware Pic:Getty Images pic.twitter.com/3dsf5heiDk
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) September 8, 2020
FEATURE: Celebrating US Open anniversaries of Aussie champions
The former world No.1 is embracing the future too, making virtual visits to schools as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow:
Took a virtual trip to Adelaide yesterday to go on the road with our #ANZTennisHotShots tour.. with @ANZ_AU @TennisAustralia are giving away another 30,000 racquets, that will be 170,000 kids receiving their first racquet over the past 4 years. https://t.co/X9p2peVyvb
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) September 8, 2020
Current world No.1 Ash Barty shared some disappointing news:
It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly. There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia. I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament. I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.
And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their social media show Headline Hits:
Headline Hits for this week with @toddwoodbridge 🎾 https://t.co/2B6SEhP66w
— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) September 8, 2020