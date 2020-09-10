NIck Kyrgios pledges to establish the NK Foundation Squad at a new Gungahlin tennis venue.

10 September 2020 | Tennis Australia

World No.40 Nick Kyrgios has pledged to provide programming support to the new Gungahlin tennis facility, which the ACT Government have announced they will commit to building if re-elected in October.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr MLA and ACT Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry MLA announced today that they would support approximately $8 million in investment for the project as a pre-election commitment.

The plans recently released for the facility include 12 International Tennis Federation (ITF) specified hard courts, two ANZ Tennis Hot Shots courts, along with a multi-lined and multi-use centre court that can be utilised for other sports.

There are currently no community tennis clubs in Gungahlin, despite it being identified as Australia’s second fastest growing region (2016), with population forecast to reach approximately 100,000 by 2026.

The project has been over four years in planning and has the strong support of the local community, local schools, Tennis Australia and Tennis ACT.

It will service the community for many generations to come.

ACT Minister for Sports and Recreation Yvette Berry said that Canberra has the highest rates of participation in sport across the country.

“Tennis in the ACT continues to grow with over 32,000 participants. This facility will not only help the sport continue to grow – through initiatives like Book-a-Court and the Tennis in Schools Program – but will also support the ACT to host bigger tennis events.”

“Investing in sport infrastructure benefits the Canberra community in so many important ways and means that Canberran’s can have an active and healthy lifestyle and connect with their community,” Berry said.

Kyrgios, who threw his support behind the need for a facility in Gungahlin on social media a few weeks ago, has extended his commitment to the cause through the NK Foundation.

The proud Canberran announced today he would establish the NK Foundation Squad at the new venue to support youth in need in the Gungahlin region.

The NK Foundation will provide and fund free coaching clinics at the Gungahlin tennis facility throughout the year. Off the court, there will be a range of inclusions that will bring the squad together such as social outings, team experiences and a team uniform.

The squad will be open to both boys and girls aged 18 and under and no tennis experience is needed.

Kyrgios is excited the Foundation will be able to support kids in his home town.

“It’s going to give a chance for disadvantaged kids. Funding to get them out here and play together.

“To have another facility like this, hopefully my foundation can give kids a shot to get out there and play and hopefully they fall in love with it and something great happens.

“I just want to come down here and see people happy,” Kyrgios added.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said he was excited to see the progress of the Gungahlin project which has been a key priority for the organisation for many years.

“We have been working on this project for a long time now and it is exciting to take the next step in making it a reality.

“The new facility will enable the full delivery of community tennis programs, designed to increase participation for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

“Nick is always supportive of the local tennis landscape here in Canberra and we are excited that his generosity will provide kids the opportunity to get on court through the NK Foundation,” Kachel added.

It is anticipated the project will support a minimum of 24 new jobs during construction and five ongoing jobs.