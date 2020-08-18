Tennis players dominate the Forbes' annual highest-paid female athletes list, with Australia's Ash Barty in No.3.

Australia, 18 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

Ash Barty is now one of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.

The 24-year-old from Queensland ranked third on the Forbes’ annual list of the highest-paid female athletes with USD $13.1 million earnings in the past year.

Barty earned $10.1 million in prize money, which included a record $4.4 million for her victory at the WTA Finals in November. The world No.1’s endorsement portfolio is listed at $3 million.

Fellow tennis players Naomi Osaka, with total earnings of $37.4 million, and Serena Williams, $36 million, topped the list.

Tennis players filled the top nine places on the list, with Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin and Angelique Kerber also featuring.

“For female athletes out to get rich from their dominance, tennis is the go-to sport,” wrote Forbes magazine.

“Nine of the world’s ten highest-paid female athletes make their living with a racquet, with the only exception this year being Alex Morgan, co-captain of the US women’s national soccer team.”