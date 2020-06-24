It has been one year since Ash Barty first became world No.1 - and what a year it has been for the Aussie favourite!

Australia, 24 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

Today marks one year since Ash Barty first rose to world No.1 on the WTA Tour singles rankings, becoming only the second Australian to achieve the feat since the introduction of WTA rankings in 1975. The only other Australian to hold the No.1 ranking was Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

“It’s just been the most amazing journey for myself and my team and we’ve got to this point by doing all the small things right,” Barty said of her rise to the top of the rankings.

To celebrate this anniversary, we look back at the 24-year-old’s achievements since reaching the summit …

ON-COURT

Singles

32 wins, 11 losses – with a 7-2 record against top-10 opponents.

Advanced to the quarterfinals or better in seven of the 11 tournaments she played.

Won two titles – WTA Finals and Adelaide International.

Achieved a career-best result at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round.

Matched her career-best result at the US Open, advancing to fourth round.

Achieved a career-best result at the Australian Open, making the semifinals.

Qualified for the WTA Finals for a first time and won the title.

Represented Australia as the world No.1 in the nation’s first Fed Cup final since 1993.

As of 23 March when rankings were frozen, Barty has spent 33 weeks ranked No.1. This puts her 13th on the list of longest all-time reigns, ahead of champions such as Angelique Kerber, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams.

Earned more than USD $7 million in prizemoney.

Doubles

13 wins, 6 losses

Made US Open final with Victoria Azarenka and Brisbane International final with Kiki Bertens.

Finished in the year-end top 20 for a third consecutive year.

FEATURE: Ash Barty – The power of self-belief

RECORDS

Barty’s on-court performances have created and rewrote many records:

First Australian to finish year-end No.1 on the WTA Tour singles rankings.

First player to finish as year-end No.1 on the WTA Tour singles rankings from outside the top 10 in the previous year.

First Australian woman to reach the Australian Open singles semifinals since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

First Australian to win a WTA singles title on home soil since Jarmila Wolfe in 2011.

First Australian to receive the WTA Tour’s Player of the Year Award.

First player to win a Fed Cup match in the final without dropping a game (defeated France’s Caroline Garcia 6-0 6-0).

Won USD $4.42 million with her WTA Finals victory to set new record for largest amount of prize money ever at a single men’s or women’s tournament in tennis history.

ACCOLADES

Barty’s achievements garnered widespread recognition:

International

Won WTA Tour’s Player of the Year award.

Named ITF World Champion for 2019.

Received fan-voted Fed Cup Heart Award.

National

Won third consecutive Newcombe Medal at the annual Australian Tennis Awards.

Won The Don Award, Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s highest individual honour.

Named Young Australian of the Year.

Named as most searched Australian public figure on Google in Australia in 2019.

Named No.1 on list of Ten Most Culturally Powerful Australians in 2019 in Australian Financial Review Magazine.

Won Person of the Year and Female Sportsperson of the Year at Dreamtime Awards.

Named public-voted Sportsperson of the Year in GQ Magazine Australia.

Won Sportswoman of the Year and Moment of the Year at the Women’s Health Women in Sport Awards.

Won Female Athlete of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year and people’s choice Personality of the Year at Australian Institute of Sport Performance Awards.

Named No.1 Most Influential Athlete by ESPN Australia.

State-level

Named Queensland’s Young Australian of the Year.

Named Sport Star of the Year at Queensland Sports Awards.

Won Ashley Cooper Medal as Tennis Queensland’s Athlete of the Year.