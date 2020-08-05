World No.26 Alex de Minaur is among 11 Australians who plan to contest the US Open later this month.

Australia is set to have seven men and four women contest the 2020 US Open.

Three Aussie players – Christopher O’Connell, Marc Polmans and Maddison Inglis – will make their US Open main draw debut.

World No.1 Ash Barty, world No.40 Nick Kyrgios and 2011 champion Sam Stosur have opted not to enter due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are among a number of high-profile withdrawals, it was revealed, when the entry list for the Grand Slam tournament was announced overnight. World No.2 and defending champion Rafael Nadal and world No.4 Roger Federer will also not play.

With no qualifying event to be held this year, the main draw cut-off for both the men’s and women’s singles draw is world No.127.

US OPEN 2020 ENTRANTS

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur (world No.26)

John Millman (world No.43)

Jordan Thompson (world No.64)

James Duckworth (world No.83)

Alexei Popyrin (world No.103)

Christopher O’Connell (world No.116)

Marc Polmans (world No.119)

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic (world No.56)

Maddison Inglis (world No.114)

Astra Sharma (world No.126)

Lizette Cabrera (world No.127)

The US Open tournament, held in New York, begins on 31 August.