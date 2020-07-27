Returning to the courts with a newfound appreciation, Australian players are relishing the many physical and mental benefits of the sport.

Australia, 27 July 2020

As existing players return to courts and new participants take to the sport in record numbers, the many physical and mental benefits of tennis are clear.

Following news that tennis facilities throughout the nation are welcoming more players than ever before, many participants are sharing their experiences on social media.

It shows how easy it is to pick up a racquet and play a sport where you can actively practice physical distancing.

Don’t miss out on the fun, hire a court today and enjoy the healthy benefits of tennis like many Australians are already doing …

> Find out more about on-court physical distancing measures

Happy hitting and stay safe!