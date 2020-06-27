Australia, 27 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

The International Tennis Federation has announced it will not hold the Davis Cup and Fed Cup Finals in 2020.

Both events will be rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals were scheduled for November in Spain, but will now be held in November 2021. All 18 nations to qualify for the 2020 event, including Australia, will compete in the 2021 finals.

“This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk. It is a complex undertaking and we have made the decision now to provide certainty for players, National Associations and fans,” said ITF President David Haggerty.

The 2020 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals were originally scheduled to be played in Hungary in April. Australia automatically qualified as a 2019 finalist.

“Earlier this year, we took the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the first edition of the new-look Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals in Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is regrettable that the Finals will not be able to take place this year, we are confident that we will be able to host a superb event in Budapest in April 2021,” Haggerty said.