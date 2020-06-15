With tennis a safe way to stay fit and have fun after recent lockdowns, the court is calling for players throughout Australia.

Australia , 15 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

Have you heard the news? The court is calling!

Tennis is one of the safest sports to play right now, allowing Australians to be active while still adopting physical distancing measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

> Find out more about on-court physical distancing measures

Don’t miss out on the fun, find your racquet and hire a court today like many Australians are already doing …

We love seeing junior players back on courts across the country:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBO9mb1AAY2/?igshid=1ui43kp5mdcoe

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA1x0p9AlSl/?igshid=19rs0tk7eeuin

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBAgr_Fp8lR/?igshid=4smzrmfv6e3t

Coaching sessions are back too:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBG4a_nAopu/?igshid=y0hapm26jqdu

Even celebrities, including Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell, are playing for fun:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBK5IJtDblx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

> CELEBRITY MATCH: Tim Campbell

With the professional tours still suspended, you might even spot one of our top-ranked players at your local courts.

Many of them are training in Australia right now, including world No.1 Ash Barty:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAmhkdUjUpy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Happy hitting and stay safe!