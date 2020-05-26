Tennis is back in Australia and everyone is excited about being able to return to court.

Australia, 26 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

As social distancing restrictions ease across the country, it’s great to see lots of Australians taking the opportunity to get back out on tennis courts.

There are new rules to follow, such as players asked to tap racquets instead of shaking hands at the end of each match and use their own marked tennis balls. These changes are important to make the return to tennis as safe as possible. We promise it’s not about stopping any fun!

> Check out our tips for a safe return

To celebrate the return of tennis, we’ve collated some of our favourite social media posts this week of happy players across the country …

This young player can’t stop smiling in Melbourne:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAlmtwMAyFA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Future stars are training hard in Adelaide too:

In Perth, it’s all hands on deck for overdue club working bees:

It is great to see players practising social distancing on the Gold Coast:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAeRZCLA_sZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Professionals Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon and Kimberly Birrell are doing the same in Brisbane:

We encourage you to get your squad together and have some fun on court, just like these friends:

And finally, it is time for some ANZ Tennis Hot Shots on-court lessons again. That’s definitely a reason to smile:

Happy hitting everyone – stay safe and have fun!

> Find a court to hire