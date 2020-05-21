Excited to be able to play tennis again? These are our tips for a safe return.

Australia, 21 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

Have you been missing tennis? The good news is tennis clubs and facilities across Australia are beginning to reopen as social distancing regulations lift.

Following safety measures on court is still important, so we recommend the following:

Wash your hands before and after play

Don’t share personal items such as water bottle and towel

Avoid touching your face when on court

Use your own racquet and avoid sharing tennis balls where possible

Maintain social distancing on court. Singles is a much safer option than doubles

Touch racquets instead of shaking hands at the end of matches

Only use every second court where possible

Don’t worry about changing ends

Download the COVIDSafe app

We also suggest checking regulations in your local area before playing. The rules currently differ across each state and territory, so your visit your Member Association website for more information.

Happy hitting and have fun returning to the court!