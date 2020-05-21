The court is calling
Excited to be able to play tennis again? These are our tips for a safe return.
Australia, 21 May 2020 | tennis.com.au
Have you been missing tennis? The good news is tennis clubs and facilities across Australia are beginning to reopen as social distancing regulations lift.
Following safety measures on court is still important, so we recommend the following:
We also suggest checking regulations in your local area before playing. The rules currently differ across each state and territory, so your visit your Member Association website for more information.
Happy hitting and have fun returning to the court!