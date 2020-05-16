Celebrity Match with Kane Cornes
Football and media personality Kane Cornes shares his tennis experiences in our Celebrity Match series.
Melbourne, Australia, 16 May 2020 | tennis.com.au
Kane Cornes played 300 games for Port Adelaide in the Australian Football League. A 2004 premiership player, he is also a four-time winner of the club’s John Cahill Medal – a best and fairest award named after the father of former Australian Davis Cup player and now esteemed coach Darren Cahill. Since retiring in 2015, Cornes has become a prominent media personality. He hosts a breakfast radio program in South Australia, is a regular contributor across the SEN radio network and a presenter on the Sunday Footy Show television program on the Nine Network.
In our Celebrity Match series, Cornes reveals he enjoys tennis too and has even met 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer …
I never played competitively, but have loved having a social hit for as long as I can remember and still play regularly to this day.
My best shot is forehand. I’ve never been able to master the one-handed backhand.
Playing against my brother on a friend’s court. He was so competitive and used to throw his racquet at the drop of a hat.
In 2013 we were on a pre-season camp in Dubai. My team-mate Robbie Gray and I got to watch Roger Federer train and speak to him after his session. He was so friendly and generous with his time.
I think it was Lleyton Hewitt’s third-round match at the Australian Open in 2005.
Lleyton Hewitt because he’s South Australian, a similar age to me and absolutely got the most out of his ability.
Andre Agassi because I’ve heard he cooks a great steak and seems like a brilliant person to have a cold beer with.
The best part of the Australian Open is … the buzz and atmosphere that it creates in and around Melbourne.
Tennis is fun because … anyone of any age and ability can have a go.