Football and media personality Kane Cornes shares his tennis experiences in our Celebrity Match series.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

Kane Cornes played 300 games for Port Adelaide in the Australian Football League. A 2004 premiership player, he is also a four-time winner of the club’s John Cahill Medal – a best and fairest award named after the father of former Australian Davis Cup player and now esteemed coach Darren Cahill. Since retiring in 2015, Cornes has become a prominent media personality. He hosts a breakfast radio program in South Australia, is a regular contributor across the SEN radio network and a presenter on the Sunday Footy Show television program on the Nine Network.

In our Celebrity Match series, Cornes reveals he enjoys tennis too and has even met 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer …

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you ever played?

I never played competitively, but have loved having a social hit for as long as I can remember and still play regularly to this day.

What is your best shot and why?

My best shot is forehand. I’ve never been able to master the one-handed backhand.

What is your earliest tennis memory?

Playing against my brother on a friend’s court. He was so competitive and used to throw his racquet at the drop of a hat.

Do you have a favourite tennis memory?

In 2013 we were on a pre-season camp in Dubai. My team-mate Robbie Gray and I got to watch Roger Federer train and speak to him after his session. He was so friendly and generous with his time.

Do you remember the first professional match you saw live? Who played?

I think it was Lleyton Hewitt’s third-round match at the Australian Open in 2005.

Who is your favourite tennis player to watch and why?

Lleyton Hewitt because he’s South Australian, a similar age to me and absolutely got the most out of his ability.

If you could meet any tennis player/s, who would it be and why?

Andre Agassi because I’ve heard he cooks a great steak and seems like a brilliant person to have a cold beer with.

Finish these sentences –

The best part of the Australian Open is … the buzz and atmosphere that it creates in and around Melbourne.

Tennis is fun because … anyone of any age and ability can have a go.