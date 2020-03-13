Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley is among the nominees at the 2020 Australian Pride in Sport Awards.

Tiley is a finalist in the Ally of the Year category.

The Glam Slam tennis tournament, a Gay Lesbian Tennis Alliance-sanctioned event played at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open and supported by Tennis Australia, is also a finalist in the Inclusive Initiative Award.

The 2020 Australian Pride in Sport Awards will be presented in Melbourne on Wednesday 1 April.

