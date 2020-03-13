Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2020 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley is among the nominees at the 2020 Australian Pride in Sport Awards.

Tiley is a finalist in the Ally of the Year category.

The Glam Slam tennis tournament, a Gay Lesbian Tennis Alliance-sanctioned event played at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open and supported by Tennis Australia, is also a finalist in the Inclusive Initiative Award.

The Glam Slam finals will take place on Court 3 on Sunday 2 Feb and we'll be painting the Melbourne sign in🌈 colors. Thanks to Equality Minister @MartinFoleyMP for joining the #Open4All party last night. We're proud to celebrate diversity, equality & inclusion at the #AusOpen. pic.twitter.com/XsS8HXJTRQ — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 18, 2020

The 2020 Australian Pride in Sport Awards will be presented in Melbourne on Wednesday 1 April.