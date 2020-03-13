Based on recommendations surrounding COVID-19, the ITF has taken the precautionary measure of postponing all ITF-owned and sanctioned events, which includes all current and upcoming Australian Pro Tour events.

13 March 2020 | Tennis Australia

In accordance with the recent announcement by the International Tennis Federation, the City of Greater Geelong Tennis International, part of the Australian Pro Tour, was cancelled on Friday morning with immediate effect.

The tournament had reached the quarterfinal stage on Thursday, with four Australians – including Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, Dayne Kelly and Matthew Romios – left in contention, alongside Frenchman Vincent Stouff, Japan’s Rio Noguchi, Brit Brydan Klein and Yu Hsiou Hsu of Taiwan.

The ITF decision, based on the recommendations of the ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group which has been continuously monitoring the global spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus, takes the precautionary measure of postponing all ITF-owned and sanctioned events, which includes all current and upcoming Australian Pro Tour events. The decision will be reviewed on a weekly basis, but no events will take place until at least the week of Monday 20 April.

We reiterate the message conveyed by the ITF, in that the health and safety of players, player support teams, event staff and spectators must be the priority. The situation will continue to be monitored and actions taken as required.