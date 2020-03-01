Shiho Akita raises the bar on last week’s semifinal appearance to take the Perth #2 title.

Perth, WA, 1 March 2020 | Asher Packman

Japanese qualifier Shiho Akita has taken out the Perth International #2 title, defeating Frenchwoman Irina Ramialison.

The 30-year-old has been on an impressive run in Perth, where last week she again emerged from the qualifying draw to reach the semifinal, only to be beaten by eventual winner, Maddison Inglis.

On her way to the last four on that occasion, Akita took out Ramialison in straight sets and was able to repeat the dose on Sunday in even more emphatic fashion, 6-3 6-3.

In her 20th match of the two-week Perth swing, the world No.570 required an injury break, but remained strong, not giving her higher-ranked opponent any opportunities on the way to capturing her fifth ITF title.

In a clean sweep for the Japanese, second seed Kanako Morisaki and Erika Sema claimed the doubles crown after edging out Aussie/Papua New Guinean duo Paige Hourigan and Abigail Tere-Apisah (No.4) 6-1 4-6 [10-7].

