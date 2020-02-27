The city of Greater Geelong will welcome top players when a new Australian Pro Tour begins at the nation's oldest regional tennis club next month.

27 February 2020 | Tennis Australia

Greater Geelong has received a significant boost to its international tennis standing with the announcement of an Australian Pro Tour event to take place next month.

The City of Greater Geelong Tennis International will be held at the Geelong Lawn Tennis Club (GLTC) from 8 to 15 March 2020.

The venue is the oldest regional tennis club in the country and a previous host of a Davis Cup tie between Australia and China in 2012.

“We welcome the opportunity to host an Australian Pro Tour Tennis International event at our club,” President of the Geelong Lawn Tennis Club Bob Spurling said.

“It will be the most prestigious tournament we have hosted since the Davis Cup and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity by Tennis Australia to deliver the event on our excellent natural grass courts.”

With the club playing host to a USD$25,000 Men’s ITF World Tennis Tour tournament, which gives players an opportunity to compete for a slice of the prizemoney pool, as well as build valuable world ranking points, the Greater Geelong Tennis International is set to be a premier attraction for the region.

“As we are essentially a volunteer-driven club, we are indebted to Geelong Major Events for their financial support which has made it possible for us to provide the resources to run such an event in conjunction with Tennis Australia,” Spurling added.

“This tournament will generate a significant economic outcome for our region and add to the many other attractions and reasons for visitors both domestic and international to explore the City of Greater Geelong and the world class coastlines that await in close proximity.”

“It’s exciting to have the Pro Tour coming to Geelong, giving us the chance to see the rising stars of Australian tennis in action,” City of Greater Geelong Mayor Stephanie Asher added.

“The 138-year-old Geelong Lawn Tennis Club will be a beautiful venue for players and spectators, and we look forward to welcoming them to our city.”

Australian Pro Tour Manager Fi Luscombe added: “We’re delighted to see the Pro Tour travel to Geelong. Tennis is such a big part of the community there and we’re pleased to be able to bring this international event to town and see it thrive.”

The City of Greater Geelong Tennis International is part of the Australian Pro Tour, a series of professional tennis events that bridge upcoming players with the ATP/WTA Tour, providing an opportunity for players to compete against an elite international field, earn prizemoney and significant world ranking points.