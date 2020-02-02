Maddison Inglis captures the biggest title of her career after a comeback win over American Sachia Vickery.

Burnie, TAS, 2 February 2020 | Asher Packman

Maddison Inglis has taken out the Caterpillar Burnie International was a hard-fought win over American Sachia Vickery in Sunday’s final.

The West Australian, seeded four this week, came from a set down to take the match 2-6 6-3 7-5, claiming her first ITF 60K title.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s sunken in yet,” she said. “I’m just so happy to get the title, it’s the biggest I’ve ever had.

“Just getting these matches and confidence, it’s really exciting going into the next couple of months. Hopefully I can keep the wins coming.”

Inglis, 22, will reach a new career high of around world No.116 when updated rankings are released, but says her main focus this year is just to stay happy and healthy. “People talk about top 100, but I’m not really thinking about that, I’m just taking each match as it comes and we’ll see what happens.”

Inglis’ title made it an all-Aussie affair for the women in Burnie, with second seeds Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez having already captured the doubles crown, defeating American top seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Asia Muhammad 6-3 6-2.

Top seed Taro Daniel of Japan capped off an impressive week with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over No.10 seed Yannick Hanfmann of Germany to take the men’s title. In doubles, fourth seeds Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Dutchman Sem Verbeek claimed victory in two tiebreakers against Swiss/Italian duo Luca Margaroli and Andrea Vavassori (No.3).

Live scores of all Australian Pro Tour events are available through www.tennis.com.au/protour/scores and for a live stream of selected events visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For updates, follow @oztennisresults on Twitter.