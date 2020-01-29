Teenager Ivana Popovic claims the biggest scalp of her fledgling career, bundling out Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in Burnie.

Burnie, TAS, 29 January 2020 | Asher Packman

Australian wildcard Ivana Popovic has upset top seed and world No.97 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the opening round of the Caterpillar Burnie International on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, ranked No.459 in the world, took the career-best victory 6-2 2-6 6-2 in just over two hours and now moves on to face Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama.

Third seed Lizette Cabrera and West Australian No.4 seed Maddison Inglis also secured first round victories, defeating wildcard Isabella Bozicevic and Japanese qualifier Mana Ayukawa respectively.

“It was tough with the conditions but I thought I played well,” Cabrera, 22, said. “I’m excited, I’m in a good spot and hopefully I can have a good week here.”

Cabrera next plays Hungarian Fanni Stollar, a player the Queenslander knows quite well. “She hits the call hard so it’ll be an interesting match, especially with this wind.”

Also advancing on Wednesday were NSW’s Abbie Myers – who defeated wildcard Ellen Perez – Victorian Jaimee Fourlis and South Australian Amber Marshall, each claiming straight sets wins over their unseeded opponents.

