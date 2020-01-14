Maddison Inglis saves four match points in an epic contest before Destanee Aiava joined her in the second round of qualifying with a brisk 78-minute win.

Melbourne, VIC, 14 January 2020 | Matt Trollope

Australian young guns Maddison Inglis and Destanee Aiava scored wins on Tuesday in the first round of Australian Open 2020 qualifying.

Yet the manner in which they both won was sharply contrasting.

Aiava, just 19 years of age, breezed to a 6-4 6-2 win over Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in one hour and 18 minutes.

The world No.266, who peaked at 147th in September 2017, next faces Varvara Flink for a place in the final round.

Yet Inglis was forced to battle for two hours and 42 minutes, saving four match points and needing six of her own to eventually seal a 6-3 0-6 7-6(17) victory over Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova.

RESULTS: Australian Open 2020 qualifying

Inglis trailed 8-4 in the match tiebreak before staging a stunning comeback, and was rewarded with victory on her 22nd birthday.

Following her triumph, the crowd that had assembled to watch the drama unfolding performed a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Inglis will play former world No.5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round.

The only other Australian woman to complete her match on Tuesday was Abbie Myers, who fell 7-5 7-5 to Belarusian Olga Govortsova.

Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Tjandramulia are currently doing battle on Court 7, with Woolcock racing through the first set 6-0.

LIVE SCORES: Australian Open 2020 qualifying

Ellen Perez and Ivana Popvic are facing Yanina Wickmayer and No.1 seed Ana Bogdan respectively.

More to follow …