A rise to world No.1, four titles -- including her first major singles trophy at Roland Garros -- and stellar Australian representation highlight a memorable season for Ash Barty.

Melbourne, VIC, 29 November 2019 | tennis.com.au

Few seasons will be as memorable at 2019 for Ash Barty.

The 23-year-old Queenslander vaulted from world No.15 to year-end No.1 thanks to a stunning year during which she won four titles — including her first major singles trophy at Roland Garros — on all four surfaces. She reaches a total of six finals and scored 12 victories over top-10 opponents.

NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal

We recap Barty’s many highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.

JANUARY

Advances to the final of the Sydney International for the second straight year, beating world No.1 Simona Halep en route.

Becomes the first local women to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals in a decade — at that point her best Grand Slam result.

FEBRUARY

Guides Australia into the semifinals of the Fed Cup, winning all three of her rubbers — two singles, and doubles with Priscilla Hon — to help the Aussies beat the United States 3-2 in Asheville, North Carolina.

MARCH

Wins first title of her season — and biggest of her career — at the Miami Open, beating top-10 opponents Bertens, Kvitova and Pliskova along the way. Makes top-10 debut (at No.9) as a result.

APRIL

Spearheads Australian Fed Cup team in Brisbane, which beats Belarus 3-2 to reach its first final since 1993. Like in Asheville, Barty won all three of her rubbers — two in singles (over Azarenka and Sabalenka) and combining with Sam Stosur to win the decisive doubles rubber.

MAY

Combines with Victoria Azarenka to win the WTA Rome trophy, defending the title she won with Demi Schuurs in 2018.

JUNE

Storms to the her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, dropping just two sets in seven matches and routing Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 in the final. Jumps to world No.2 with the victory.

Wins grass-court title in Birmingham without the loss of a set; her 6-3 7-5 victory over Julia Goerges in the final boosts her to world No.1.

JULY

Wins through to the fourth round at Wimbledon, a career-best result in singles at the All England Club.

SEPTEMBER

With Victoria Azarenka, progresses to the doubles final at the US Open, falling to Sabalenka and Mertens.

Advances to the semifinals at the WTA Wuhan Open — a Premier 5-level event — for the third straight year.

OCTOBER

Reaches the final of the China Open, beating top-10 opponents Bertens and Kvitova before falling to Osaka in a three-set final.

NOVEMBER

Caps season in style on her singles debut at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, beating Elina Svitolina in the final — her first victory over the Ukrainian in six attempts — to win the biggest prize money cheque in professional tennis history.

Finishes as year-end world No.1 — the first Australian woman to ever do so — with four titles and US$11.3 million in prize money.