Newcombe Medal: Barty’s banner 2019 season
A rise to world No.1, four titles -- including her first major singles trophy at Roland Garros -- and stellar Australian representation highlight a memorable season for Ash Barty.
Melbourne, VIC, 29 November 2019 | tennis.com.au
Few seasons will be as memorable at 2019 for Ash Barty.
The 23-year-old Queenslander vaulted from world No.15 to year-end No.1 thanks to a stunning year during which she won four titles — including her first major singles trophy at Roland Garros — on all four surfaces. She reaches a total of six finals and scored 12 victories over top-10 opponents.
We recap Barty’s many highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.
JANUARY
- Advances to the final of the Sydney International for the second straight year, beating world No.1 Simona Halep en route.
- Becomes the first local women to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals in a decade — at that point her best Grand Slam result.
FEBRUARY
- Guides Australia into the semifinals of the Fed Cup, winning all three of her rubbers — two singles, and doubles with Priscilla Hon — to help the Aussies beat the United States 3-2 in Asheville, North Carolina.
MARCH
- Wins first title of her season — and biggest of her career — at the Miami Open, beating top-10 opponents Bertens, Kvitova and Pliskova along the way. Makes top-10 debut (at No.9) as a result.
APRIL
- Spearheads Australian Fed Cup team in Brisbane, which beats Belarus 3-2 to reach its first final since 1993. Like in Asheville, Barty won all three of her rubbers — two in singles (over Azarenka and Sabalenka) and combining with Sam Stosur to win the decisive doubles rubber.
MAY
- Combines with Victoria Azarenka to win the WTA Rome trophy, defending the title she won with Demi Schuurs in 2018.
JUNE
- Storms to the her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, dropping just two sets in seven matches and routing Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 in the final. Jumps to world No.2 with the victory.
- Wins grass-court title in Birmingham without the loss of a set; her 6-3 7-5 victory over Julia Goerges in the final boosts her to world No.1.
JULY
- Wins through to the fourth round at Wimbledon, a career-best result in singles at the All England Club.
SEPTEMBER
- With Victoria Azarenka, progresses to the doubles final at the US Open, falling to Sabalenka and Mertens.
- Advances to the semifinals at the WTA Wuhan Open — a Premier 5-level event — for the third straight year.
OCTOBER
- Reaches the final of the China Open, beating top-10 opponents Bertens and Kvitova before falling to Osaka in a three-set final.
NOVEMBER
- Caps season in style on her singles debut at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, beating Elina Svitolina in the final — her first victory over the Ukrainian in six attempts — to win the biggest prize money cheque in professional tennis history.
- Finishes as year-end world No.1 — the first Australian woman to ever do so — with four titles and US$11.3 million in prize money.