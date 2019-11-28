Newcombe Medal 2019 nominee Dylan Alcott underlines his status as the world's best quad wheelchair player with a banner season highlighted by three major titles.

Melbourne, VIC, 28 November 2019 | tennis.com.au

After returning to world No.1 in a triumphant 2018 season, Dylan Alcott managed to better himself this year by coming within a victory of an historic calendar-year Grand Slam.

The Victorian’s incredible season, during which he won three major singles titles and went undefeated in both singles and doubles until September, saw him nominated for this year’s Newcombe Medal.

NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal

We recap Alcott’s many highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.

JANUARY

Wins the inaugural Bendigo Wheelchair Tennis Open with straight-sets wins over Koji Sunego and David Wagner.

Hoists fifth consecutive Australian Open singles trophy, and combines with Heath Davidson to win the doubles tournament.

APRIL

Scoopes the Japan Open title, winning his first two rounds without dropping a game.

JUNE

Victorious at the first edition of the Roland Garros quad wheelchair event, beating Wagner in a three-set final.

Teamed with Wagner to win the doubles title at Roland Garros.

JULY

Wins ninth career Grand Slam singles title in the inaugural Wimbledon quad singles tournament, beating doubles partner Andy Lapthorne 6-0 6-2 in the final. A day earlier, won the doubles title.

SEPTEMBER