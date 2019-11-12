World No.1 Ash Barty is in the running for three AIS Sport Performance Awards while multiple major champion Dylan Alcott is up for Sporting Moment of the Year.

Melbourne, VIC, 12 November 2019 | tennis.com.au

Australian tennis stars Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott have been nominated for awards at the upcoming Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Sport Performance Awards.

Barty is up for three awards, with the world No.1 in the running for Female Athlete of the Year, Sport Personality of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.

The latter nomination recognises Barty’s achievement of winning the French Open followed by her rise to world No.1 just two weeks later thanks to her triumph in Birmingham.

Fellow world No.1 Alcott is also nominated for Sporting Moment of the Year, in recognition of his feat of winning three straight Grand Slam events — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon — in 2019.

The Sports Personality of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year are ABC “people’s choice” award categories in which fans can vote.

In the Female Athlete of the Year award category, Barty is up against Kelsey-Lee Barber (athletics), Stephanie Gilmore (surfing), Hannah Green (golf), Jessica Fox (canoe-slalom) and Ariarne Titmus (swimming).

Barty has already won several prestigious sporting awards in 2019, including The Don — becoming the first female tennis player in the 21-year history of the award to win — at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame annual awards.

She also topped the Australian Financial Review Magazine’s list of “10 Most Culturally Powerful Australians”.