Venus Williams joins Hobart International line up

Making her debut at the Hobart International 2026, Williams is the first main-draw wildcard entry to be confirmed for the tournament that gets underway 12 January at the Domain Tennis Centre.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing in Hobart this summer,” Williams said.

Williams joins US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu, and Wimbledon 2024 and Roland Garros 2021 champion Barbora Krejčíková, two-time Hobart champion Elise Mertens and defending champion McCartney Kessler as headliners in the main draw.

The Hobart International continues to attract a strong global field of players who are choosing Hobart as their preferred stop on the tour ahead of the Australian Open.

“We are thrilled to have Venus Williams’ choose to start her 33rd WTA tour season in Australia, right here at the Hobart International, ahead of competing at the Australian Open,” said Hobart International Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess.

“Next week, world class tennis arrives here in Hobart like never before, as the tournament continues to gain significant attention and interest from big name players – like Williams, Raducanu, Krejčíková, Mertens, Kessler – and many more from all over the globe.

“Every player named in our field this year will compete at the Australian Open, reinforcing Hobart’s place as an important stop on the global tennis tour. Hobart continues to play a meaningful role in the Australian Summer of Tennis, and our sustained efforts to lift standards for players are delivering results, with world-class competitors choosing Hobart to begin their season.

“There are three further wildcard spots to announce and we are talking with more players here and also looking forward to announcing some Australians to join the playing field in the coming week.

“In a tournament like the Hobart International, anything is possible and the most thrilling tennis happens early in the tournament, which is why we’ve created the 3 Day and 3 Night pass for access to all the matches on the first three days and nights of the tournament – Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January for only $75 for adults with kids going free – so you have the chance to see all the headline players,” Sturgess added.

From Monday 12 through to the semifinals on Friday 16 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder, including the 3 Day/3 Night Pass.

The tournament’s Free Family Fun Weekend and Qualifying Round will take place on Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 January 2026 with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing and Hot Shots Tennis session in the Kids Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids including totem tennis, face painting, colouring competition and more.

Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania. The tournament will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 10 to 17 January 2026.

Hobart International 2026 field:

WTA 250 - world ranking

Rank Player Country 20 Elise Mertens BEL 29 Emma Raducanu GBR 31 McCartney Kessler USA 35 Iva Jovic USA 38 Ann Li USA 40 Eva Lys DEU 41 Jessica Bouzas Manero ESP 45 Tatjana Maria DEU 49 Emiliana Arango COL 54 Janice Tjen IDN 55 Magda Linette POL 56 Elsa Jacquemot FRA 57 Xinyu Wang CHN 59 Magdalena Frech POL 61 Hailey Baptiste USA 63 Peyton Stearns USA 65 Barbora Krejčíková CZE 66 Solana Sierra ARG 67 Olga Danilovic SRB 68 Sonay Kartal GBR 70 Antonia Ruzic HRV 581 WC Venus Williams USA



