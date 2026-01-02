Venus Williams joins Hobart International line up

Making her debut at the Hobart International 2026, Williams is the first main-draw wildcard entry to be confirmed for the tournament that gets underway 12 January at the Domain Tennis Centre.
“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing in Hobart this summer,” Williams said.
Williams joins US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu, and Wimbledon 2024 and Roland Garros 2021 champion Barbora Krejčíková, two-time Hobart champion Elise Mertens and defending champion McCartney Kessler as headliners in the main draw.
The Hobart International continues to attract a strong global field of players who are choosing Hobart as their preferred stop on the tour ahead of the Australian Open.
Buy now: Hobart International 2026 tickets
“We are thrilled to have Venus Williams’ choose to start her 33rd WTA tour season in Australia, right here at the Hobart International, ahead of competing at the Australian Open,” said Hobart International Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess.
“Next week, world class tennis arrives here in Hobart like never before, as the tournament continues to gain significant attention and interest from big name players – like Williams, Raducanu, Krejčíková, Mertens, Kessler – and many more from all over the globe.
“Every player named in our field this year will compete at the Australian Open, reinforcing Hobart’s place as an important stop on the global tennis tour. Hobart continues to play a meaningful role in the Australian Summer of Tennis, and our sustained efforts to lift standards for players are delivering results, with world-class competitors choosing Hobart to begin their season.
“There are three further wildcard spots to announce and we are talking with more players here and also looking forward to announcing some Australians to join the playing field in the coming week.
“In a tournament like the Hobart International, anything is possible and the most thrilling tennis happens early in the tournament, which is why we’ve created the 3 Day and 3 Night pass for access to all the matches on the first three days and nights of the tournament – Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January for only $75 for adults with kids going free – so you have the chance to see all the headline players,” Sturgess added.
From Monday 12 through to the semifinals on Friday 16 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder, including the 3 Day/3 Night Pass.
The tournament’s Free Family Fun Weekend and Qualifying Round will take place on Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 January 2026 with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing and Hot Shots Tennis session in the Kids Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids including totem tennis, face painting, colouring competition and more.
Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania. The tournament will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 10 to 17 January 2026.
Hobart International 2026 field:
WTA 250 - world ranking
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|20
|Elise Mertens
|BEL
|29
|Emma Raducanu
|GBR
|31
|McCartney Kessler
|USA
|35
|Iva Jovic
|USA
|38
|Ann Li
|USA
|40
|Eva Lys
|DEU
|41
|Jessica Bouzas Manero
|ESP
|45
|Tatjana Maria
|DEU
|49
|Emiliana Arango
|COL
|54
|Janice Tjen
|IDN
|55
|Magda Linette
|POL
|56
|Elsa Jacquemot
|FRA
|57
|Xinyu Wang
|CHN
|59
|Magdalena Frech
|POL
|61
|Hailey Baptiste
|USA
|63
|Peyton Stearns
|USA
|65
|Barbora Krejčíková
|CZE
|66
|Solana Sierra
|ARG
|67
|Olga Danilovic
|SRB
|68
|Sonay Kartal
|GBR
|70
|Antonia Ruzic
|HRV
|581 WC
|Venus Williams
|USA
Don't miss Hobart International 2026 – get tickets now!