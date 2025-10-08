Visit the Hobart International

Plan your Hobart International visit with venue maps, seating guides, transport, food and drink, accessibility, safety info and FAQs.
Ziggy Cann, 9 and Arwen Cann, 6 with Daria Saville (AUS) and Dayana Yastremska in the Play Zone. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre

Getting There

The Venue

Domain Tennis Centre

2 Davies Ave, Queens Domain TAS 7000

The Hobart International runs from Saturday 10 to Saturday 17 January at Hobart’s Domain Tennis Centre, with easy access by car, bus, taxi or rideshare.

How to get to the venue

Car parking

There is limited council car parking around the Domain Tennis Centre.

Accessible drop-off & pick-up zone

An accessible drop-off / pick-up point is located at the Davies Avenue Roundabout located outside the TCA Ground

Bus

From the Hobart Bus Mall/Hobart City Interchange, the Domain Tennis Centre is a 10 minute walk through the University Rose Gardens and past Doone Kennedy Hobart Aquatic Centre.

Rideshare or taxi

The best location to be dropped off is near the council car parking opposite the Domain Tennis Centre entrance.

Finding your way around the Hobart International

We hope you’re excited for your day at the Hobart International. There is much to see and do around the Tournament and we encourage you to explore and make the most of your time here, using the maps below.

Hobart International venue map

Finding your way around Centre Court

During the Main Draw of the tournament, Centre Court has a range of unallocated and reserved seating available. 

If you’ve selected General Admission, you will be able to choose your preferred seat in the light blue section of either Eastern or Western Grandstand, whilst Premium, Super View and Player View tickets provide you with allocated seats for your chosen session.

Main draw

Centre Court seating map - Main draw

Semi finals and finals

During Semi-Final and Finals, all ticket types shown below provide you with allocated reserved seating.

Centre Court seating map - Semi Finals and Finals

Frequently asked questions

Find everything you need to know before attending the Hobart International, including food and drink, safety, accessibility, and venue information.

Event

The Hobart International is an elimination tennis tournament. Tickets are sold to sessions of the Hobart International, rather than to watch particular matches or players so it is not possible to purchase tickets in advance for a specific player.

As it is an elimination tournament, a schedule for each day cannot be announced until the night prior. You can find the schedule and order of play on the Hobart International here. Remember, the schedule and order of play is subject to change at any time. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.

There are multiple options to get to the Hobart International, including bus, car, or rideshare/taxi. For more information on these transportation options and parking, please visit our Getting There webpage.

Find out when you can enter the precinct by checking the Gate Opening Times webpage.

If you have any queries, contact Tennis Australia Customer Service by email at  customersupport@tennis.com.au or call 1800 752 983.

Venue

Lost belongings will be taken to Lost and found, located near the merchandise stall. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.

The Hobart International is a smoke free event.

Yes, you can bring a pram onsite, but they are not permitted in the seating areas and will have to be cloaked.

Parent rooms are located in the Fan Zone area. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.

There will be EFTPOS facilities at the Hobart International event. No ATMs. If purchasing tickets at the gate, only EFTPOS facilities are available for the purchasing of tournament tickets.

Accessible bathrooms are located near the entry to site.

Cloaking will be available at Gate 1, near ticketing. Please refer to the tournament map for exact location.

Cameras are permitted, as long as their focal length is less than 200mm. No video cameras or handy cams are permitted (refer to the prohibited items list in the Hobart International 2026 ticket conditions of sale and entry for full details).

Images of the Hobart International taken with a camera, mobile phone, or other wireless device cannot be used for any purpose other than for personal purposes. You cannot sell, license or otherwise commercially exploit photographs. Flash photography is not permitted in seating areas.

Publishing video footage or sound recordings of the Hobart International longer than one minute is forbidden (including sharing to social media).

Food and drink

Hobart International will have a range of food trucks on site serving up a feast of delicious options.

In addition, this year we also have the Tasmanian Club – Hobart’s ultimate summer hotspot. Add VIP Access when purchasing your ticket through Ticketmaster for exclusive in-seat food and beverage services as well as exclusive access to the Tasmanian Club with a food and beverage package included. 

Free water stations will be available throughout the venue. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.

As per the ticketing terms and conditions, the following items are allowed onsite:

  • non-alcoholic beverages or drink bottles in plastic
  • food, in permissible packaging, including baby food

Safety

First Aid will be located in the Fan Zone. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.

Tennis Australia and the Domain Tennis Centre take the safety and security of all guests at our events very seriously. As such, you will be subjected to security checks upon entry to the precinct and will be asked to comply with the direction of security guards, staff and the TAS Police when on site if required. 

Staff and volunteers onsite will be able to handle minor issues or disturbances. For all other enquiries please email hobartinternational@tennis.com.au  

