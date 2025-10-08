The Hobart International is an elimination tennis tournament. Tickets are sold to sessions of the Hobart International, rather than to watch particular matches or players so it is not possible to purchase tickets in advance for a specific player.

As it is an elimination tournament, a schedule for each day cannot be announced until the night prior. You can find the schedule and order of play on the Hobart International here. Remember, the schedule and order of play is subject to change at any time. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.