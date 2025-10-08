- Getting there
Getting There
The Venue
Domain Tennis Centre
2 Davies Ave, Queens Domain TAS 7000
The Hobart International runs from Saturday 10 to Saturday 17 January at Hobart’s Domain Tennis Centre, with easy access by car, bus, taxi or rideshare.
How to get to the venue
Finding your way around the Hobart International
We hope you’re excited for your day at the Hobart International. There is much to see and do around the Tournament and we encourage you to explore and make the most of your time here, using the maps below.
Finding your way around Centre Court
During the Main Draw of the tournament, Centre Court has a range of unallocated and reserved seating available.
If you’ve selected General Admission, you will be able to choose your preferred seat in the light blue section of either Eastern or Western Grandstand, whilst Premium, Super View and Player View tickets provide you with allocated seats for your chosen session.
Main draw
Semi finals and finals
During Semi-Final and Finals, all ticket types shown below provide you with allocated reserved seating.
Downloads
Frequently asked questions
Find everything you need to know before attending the Hobart International, including food and drink, safety, accessibility, and venue information.
Event
The Hobart International is an elimination tennis tournament. Tickets are sold to sessions of the Hobart International, rather than to watch particular matches or players so it is not possible to purchase tickets in advance for a specific player.
As it is an elimination tournament, a schedule for each day cannot be announced until the night prior. You can find the schedule and order of play on the Hobart International here. Remember, the schedule and order of play is subject to change at any time. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.
There are multiple options to get to the Hobart International, including bus, car, or rideshare/taxi. For more information on these transportation options and parking, please visit our Getting There webpage.
If you have any queries, contact Tennis Australia Customer Service by email at customersupport@tennis.com.au or call 1800 752 983.
Venue
Lost belongings will be taken to Lost and found, located near the merchandise stall. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.
The Hobart International is a smoke free event.
Yes, you can bring a pram onsite, but they are not permitted in the seating areas and will have to be cloaked.
Parent rooms are located in the Fan Zone area. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.
There will be EFTPOS facilities at the Hobart International event. No ATMs. If purchasing tickets at the gate, only EFTPOS facilities are available for the purchasing of tournament tickets.
Accessible bathrooms are located near the entry to site.
Cloaking will be available at Gate 1, near ticketing. Please refer to the tournament map for exact location.
Cameras are permitted, as long as their focal length is less than 200mm. No video cameras or handy cams are permitted (refer to the prohibited items list in the Hobart International 2026 ticket conditions of sale and entry for full details).
Images of the Hobart International taken with a camera, mobile phone, or other wireless device cannot be used for any purpose other than for personal purposes. You cannot sell, license or otherwise commercially exploit photographs. Flash photography is not permitted in seating areas.
Publishing video footage or sound recordings of the Hobart International longer than one minute is forbidden (including sharing to social media).
Food and drink
Hobart International will have a range of food trucks on site serving up a feast of delicious options.
In addition, this year we also have the Tasmanian Club – Hobart’s ultimate summer hotspot. Add VIP Access when purchasing your ticket through Ticketmaster for exclusive in-seat food and beverage services as well as exclusive access to the Tasmanian Club with a food and beverage package included.
Free water stations will be available throughout the venue. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.
As per the ticketing terms and conditions, the following items are allowed onsite:
- non-alcoholic beverages or drink bottles in plastic
- food, in permissible packaging, including baby food
Safety
First Aid will be located in the Fan Zone. Please refer to the tournament map for the exact location.
Tennis Australia and the Domain Tennis Centre take the safety and security of all guests at our events very seriously. As such, you will be subjected to security checks upon entry to the precinct and will be asked to comply with the direction of security guards, staff and the TAS Police when on site if required.
Staff and volunteers onsite will be able to handle minor issues or disturbances. For all other enquiries please email hobartinternational@tennis.com.au