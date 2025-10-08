Get Involved

Would you like to share the court with the world’s best tennis players?

Be part of an elite squad of Ballkids at Hobart International 2026!

Ballkids are a focal part of every game and play an integral role in ensuring that the Hobart International runs smoothly.

We are looking for children aged 10-17 to be a part of our Hobart International Ballkid Squads. No prior experience necessary!

We provide training, uniform, and an opportunity to be on court with some of the most talented players in the world. All you need to do is show up with a positive attitude.

Register to become a ballkid.