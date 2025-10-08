Get Involved
Join the Hobart International team as a ballkid or volunteer. Apply now and be part of the action – applications close at the end of September.
Be part of the action — Volunteer at the Hobart International!
Experience the Summer of Tennis like never before. Join our team of amazing volunteers and go behind-the-scenes to help us deliver truly memorable moments for the world’s best players and their fans.
A volunteer role at the Hobart International provides valuable sporting and events industry experience and access to perks throughout the event. Plus, you’ll meet an exceptional group of like-minded volunteers.
Applications now open
Apply now to volunteer at Hobart International 2026.
If you need assistance with applying, please email the Hobart International Workforce team
Join the Ballkid Squad!
Would you like to share the court with the world’s best tennis players?
Be part of an elite squad of Ballkids at Hobart International 2026!
Ballkids are a focal part of every game and play an integral role in ensuring that the Hobart International runs smoothly.
We are looking for children aged 10-17 to be a part of our Hobart International Ballkid Squads. No prior experience necessary!
We provide training, uniform, and an opportunity to be on court with some of the most talented players in the world. All you need to do is show up with a positive attitude.
Register to become a ballkid.