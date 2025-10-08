- General Admission
General admission
Get ready for world-class women’s tennis at the Hobart International, 12–17 January 2026!
Secure your spot with day and night tickets, or after 5 ground passes to catch all the action on outdoor and centre courts.
Choose from general admission or reserved seating for adults, concessions and kids.
For more details, see the Hobart International 2026 ticket conditions of sale and entry.
Experience the 2025 Hobart International in style with our Premium Experiences, offering unrivalled views, fine dining and exclusive access.
Choose from the luxurious 1994 Reserve Sky Suite, open-air Premium Boxes, or up-close Premium Reserved Seats, all with Tasmanian Club access, VIP entry, and the option to indulge in gourmet food and beverage packages.
Please see the Hobart International 2026 Premium Experiences conditions.
1994 Reserve
Sky Suite
- private space
- Tasmanian Club access
- 4-hour premium dining and beverage package (3 course menu)
- VIP entry
- VIP parking (up to 4 per session)
- personalised gift for each event
- 20 per cent off pre-ordered merchandise
3 course menu
From $5,499 / session
Dining Suite
- Exclusive space
- Tasmanian Club access
- 4-hour premium dining and beverage package (3 course menu)
- VIP entry
- VIP parking (up to 4 per session)
- Personalised gift for each event
- 20% off pre-ordered merchandise
3 course menu
From $350 / session
Premium Boxes
- premium box
- Tasmanian Club and exclusive bar access
- company / name on display
- VIP entry
- VIP parking (1 pass per 4 seats)
- 20 per cent off pre-ordered merchandise.
Option to add: 4-hour premium dining and beverage package and/or host to service premium box for +$140 / per person, per session
From $480 / session
Premium Reserved Seats
- Premium seating in the Northern Stand.
- Access to the Tasmanian Club.
- Select VIP Package via Ticketmaster for Premium Reserved seats + 4-hour food and beverage package in the Tasmanian Club.
- Individual premium reserved seats are located in the North stand, Row K & L.
- Merchandise is available to purchase.
Option to add: 4-hour beverage package with grazing dining for +$120 / per person, per session
From $75 / session
Need more information about Hobart Premium Experience packages? Contact our Premium Experiences team at hihospitality@tennis.com.au