Event calendar
Saturday 10 January 2026
Free Family Fun Weekend/Qualifying Weekend
A chance for kids to meet with Hobart International players (subject to availability) and try Hot Shots Tennis and Pop Tennis at Play Zone from 10am.
Sunday 11 January 2026
Free Family Fun Weekend/Qualifying Weekend
A chance for kids to meet with Hobart International players (subject to availability) and try Hot Shots Tennis and Pop Tennis at Play Zone from 10am.
Monday 12 January 2026
Main draw – day 1
Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.
Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp
Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.
Tuesday 13 January 2026
Main draw – day 2
Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.
Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp
Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.
Wednesday 14 January 2026
Main draw – day 3
Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.
Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp
Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.
Pop-up Mat Pilates on Centre Court – morning session
7am start with light breakfast and ticket to evening session + glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar.
Thursday 15 January 2026
Quarterfinals
Don't miss the stars battling it out at the quarterfinals!
Pop-up Mat Pilates on Centre Court – evening session
5pm start with post-class glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar and entry to the evening tennis match.
Friday 16 January 2026
Semifinals
Don't miss the semifinals for the singles titles!
Saturday 17 January 2026
Doubles finals
Watch the doubles finals and be in on all the action!
Finals
Don't miss all the action at the finals!