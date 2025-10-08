What's On

Discover the full schedule of the 2026 Hobart International, guaranteed to delight kids and big kids alike.

Calendar of events
January 2: Aerial image of the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Saturday 10 - Sunday 11 January 2026

Free Family Fun Weekend

Head straight to the Play Zone at 10am for kids to have the chance to have a hit with and get autographs from Hobart International players (subject to availability), and try their hand on Hot Shots Tennis and Pop Tennis. 

Ziggy Cann, 9 and Arwen Cann, 6 with Daria Saville (AUS) and Dayana Yastremska in the Play Zone. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre

Monday 12 - Wednesday 14 January 2026

Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp

Tennis day camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instructions from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball.

 

Suitable for beginners to improvers. From 9am–3pm. You can register for the day or all three days between Mon 12 – Wed 14 Jan 2026. 

January 9: Hot Shots kids on Centre Court before the quarter finals match. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Wednesday 14 - Thursday 15 January 2026

Pop-up Mat Pilates on Centre Court

Experience a one-of-a-kind Mat Pilates session on Centre Court, led by KX’s expert trainers. Suitable for all fitness levels, join us for a morning or evening of movement focusing on strength and mobility, plus a whole lot of good vibes! 

 

Ticket includes Mat Pilates class, light breakfast (morning session only), entry to the evening tennis match, and a glass of champagne in the Garden Bar.

 

Spots are strictly limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

January 5: Guests taking part in Pilates session on centre court ahead of the Adelaide International at The Drive on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Event calendar

Saturday 10 January 2026

Free Family Fun Weekend/Qualifying Weekend

A chance for kids to meet with Hobart International players (subject to availability) and try Hot Shots Tennis and Pop Tennis at Play Zone from 10am.

Sunday 11 January 2026

Free Family Fun Weekend/Qualifying Weekend

A chance for kids to meet with Hobart International players (subject to availability) and try Hot Shots Tennis and Pop Tennis at Play Zone from 10am.

Monday 12 January 2026

January 11: Fanny Stollar (HUN) in action during the finals match at the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Main draw – day 1

Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. 

January 9: Hot Shots kids on Centre Court before the quarter finals match. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp

Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.

Tuesday 13 January 2026

January 11: Fanny Stollar (HUN) in action during the finals match at the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Main draw – day 2

Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. 

January 9: Hot Shots kids on Centre Court before the quarter finals match. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp

Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.

Wednesday 14 January 2026

January 11: Fanny Stollar (HUN) in action during the finals match at the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Main draw – day 3

Catch all the action from the main draw matches at Hobart International. Kids go free if accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder. 

January 9: Hot Shots kids on Centre Court before the quarter finals match. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Domain Tennis Centre Summer Camp

Tennis camp for children aged between 5-15 to receive instruction from qualified, professional coaches. Lots of fun activities, including Pickleball. From 9am–3pm.

January 5: Guests taking part in Pilates session on centre court ahead of the Adelaide International at The Drive on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Pop-up Mat Pilates on Centre Court – morning session

7am start with light breakfast and ticket to evening session + glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar.

Thursday 15 January 2026

January 4: Qualifying Day 1. Ava Beck (AUS) in action on centre court. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Quarterfinals

Don't miss the stars battling it out at the quarterfinals! 

January 5: Guests taking part in Pilates session on centre court ahead of the Adelaide International at The Drive on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Pop-up Mat Pilates on Centre Court – evening session

5pm start with post-class glass of bubbles in the Garden Bar and entry to the evening tennis match.

Friday 16 January 2026

January 10: Elina Avanesyan in action during a semi-final in the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Semifinals

Don't miss the semifinals for the singles titles!

Saturday 17 January 2026

January 11: Xinyu Jiang (CHN) and Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) win the doubles final at the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Doubles finals

Watch the doubles finals and be in on all the action!

January 11: McCartney Kessler (USA) in action during the singles final of the Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Finals

Don't miss all the action at the finals!