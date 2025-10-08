Experience a one-of-a-kind Mat Pilates session on Centre Court, led by KX’s expert trainers. Suitable for all fitness levels, join us for a morning or evening of movement focusing on strength and mobility, plus a whole lot of good vibes!

Ticket includes Mat Pilates class, light breakfast (morning session only), entry to the evening tennis match, and a glass of champagne in the Garden Bar.

Spots are strictly limited so book early to avoid disappointment.