2026 Hobart International Smashes Records

The Hobart International has officially rewritten the record books, smashing tournament attendance figures that had stood firm since 2014 and delivering the biggest week the event has seen in 31 years. More than 20,000 fans passed through the gates over the course of the tournament, a remarkable achievement that underscored Hobart’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination on the international tennis calendar.

The record-breaking week began in spectacular fashion with Sunday’s Free Family Fun Day, which set the tone for what would become an unprecedented run of packed stands, buzzing courts, and a vibrant atmosphere around the venue. Families, long-time tennis supporters, and first-time attendees flooded in to enjoy a day designed to welcome the wider community, creating momentum that carried throughout the week. As the tournament progressed, daily crowds continued to build, with the total attendance record officially surpassed on Friday, before the Finals had even taken place, highlighting just how strong public interest had become.

While the presence of high-profile athletes undoubtedly played a significant role in drawing fans through the gates, the success of this year’s Hobart International extended far beyond the star power on court. The event was the result of months of planning, coordination, and tireless effort from a dedicated team of employees and volunteers who consistently raise the bar year after year. From early-morning preparations to late-night pack-downs, their commitment ensured the tournament ran smoothly and delivered an outstanding experience for players and spectators alike.

Volunteers were a particularly vital part of the tournament’s success, serving as the welcoming face of the event and working across a wide range of roles to support operations on and off the court. Their passion for the sport and pride in the event were evident throughout the week, creating to the warm and inclusive atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the Hobart International.

As the final matches played out and the crowds reached their peak, this year’s tournament stood as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through community support, strong leadership, and a shared love of the game. With attendance records shattered and excitement at an all-time high, the Hobart International has set a new benchmark, not only for future tournaments, but for sporting events across the region.