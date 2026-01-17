Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2026 Hobart International Champion

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) capped off a memorable week at the Hobart International with a composed straight-sets victory in the final, completing one of the standout runs of the tournament.

Returning to Hobart after her 2023 loss to Lauren Davis, a first-round exit in 2024 and 2025, Cocciaretto arrived determined to rewrite the narrative. Starting her campaign in qualifying, the Italian produced a relentless seven-match run to the title, playing on all but one day of the tournament and dropping just one set along the way.

“When I came here, I didn’t expect at all to win the title. I just wanted to play as many matches as possible, and I ended up playing seven. I’m really proud of myself, and I have to thank my coach because he pushed me every day,” she said.

“I tried to be more aggressive on break points. I told myself that if you’re not aggressive, you won’t win the point. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to commit to the right thing. Three years ago I didn’t have this level of experience. Now, after playing many high-level matches, I can manage these moments much better.”

Her consistency, resilience, and attacking brand of tennis quickly made her a fan favourite, with Hobart crowds embracing her fighting spirit and connection to the event.

In the final, Cocciaretto set the tone early. Breaking serve in the opening games, she used powerful, well-placed serves to put Jovic under constant pressure, taking control of the first set. The pattern continued in the second, where another early break allowed Cocciaretto to dictate play and maintain momentum through the closing stages to take the win 6-4,6-4.

Despite the physical demands of a week-long Qualifying to Final journey, Cocciaretto showed no signs of fatigue, displaying poise and precision when it mattered most.

“I wasn’t feeling very good today or even during the past week, but I tried my best, and it worked. That makes me really, really happy,” said Cocciaretto.

The victory marks a significant milestone in her season, highlighting her ability to back up performance with consistency and resilience. From early qualifying rounds to lifting the trophy, Cocciaretto’s Hobart International campaign stands as a testament to perseverance, belief, and elite-level execution under pressure.