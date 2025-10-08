- About
Our history
The Hobart International is a women’s professional tennis tournament played on outdoor hard courts at Hobart’s Domain Tennis Centre.
Founded in 1994 as the Tasmanian International Open, it’s part of the WTA 250 series and a lead-up to the Australian Open in the Australian Open Series.
Over the years, it has attracted top players including Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Samantha Stosur and Alicia Molik.
Partnership opportunities
Unleash the power of partnership with Hobart International
The courts of Hobart cast a global spotlight on tennis and Tasmania, offering a stage that resonates across the continent and beyond. Every year, we beam thousands of hours of thrilling tennis action, delivering unmatched exposure for both our event and our esteemed partners.
Ready to embark on an incredible partnership with us? Please contact Nick Guinane, our Events, Commercial, and Partnerships Lead to start a conversation about how we can create a lasting legacy together.
The Australian Summer of Tennis – It all begins here!
Renowned for its magnetic pull on the world’s top women’s tennis players, the Hobart International is also a breeding ground for the next generation of tennis superstars. Just ahead of the Australian Open, we ignite the exhilarating Summer of Tennis right here in Tasmania.
The opportunity has never been riper to align your brand with the Hobart International. We invite you to explore a partnership with us that’s tailored to your unique marketing and partnership objectives. At Hobart International, we’re deeply committed to forming meaningful partnerships with organisations that share our core values. Together, we can make a real difference, shaping our community’s health outcomes, and quite possibly, changing lives for the better.
Angie Cunningham Trophy
The Hobart International trophy – named in honour of the late Angie Cunningham after she lost her battle with motor neurone disease (MND) – was introduced on the tournament's 25th anniversary in 2018.
The trophy, designed by Launceston artist Anita Dineen, is awarded to the champion of the WTA event every January.
A former junior tennis star who later devoted herself to raising awareness of MND, Launceston-born Cunningham – who was known as Angie Woolcock as a player – competed in the first Hobart International in 1994.
She was an impressive junior talent who hit a peak junior doubles ranking of No. 2 and appeared in the Wimbledon girls' doubles final in 1991, as well as two Australian Open girls' doubles finals.
At age 14 Cunningham left her home state of Tasmania to attend the Australian Institute of Sport, where she honed her game. She won her first ITF tournament in England in 1991 and contested women's doubles at all four Grand Slam events.
Post playing career, Cunningham worked for 10 years at the WTA, where she became the Vice-President of Player Relations and On-site Operations.
She returned to Hobart in 1996 as the Tournament Supervisor of the Hobart International.
After being diagnosed with MND – an incurable condition with no treatment – in 2012, Cunningham devoted herself to raising awareness of the condition in Australia, where she pulled together a collection of tennis stars including Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt who joined the cause to raise funds and awareness.
She lost her battle in 2016.
Cunningham was posthumously honoured on the Hobart International's 30th anniversary in 2025 with her induction into Tasmania's Tennis Hall of Fame.
She also posthumously received the President's Spirit of Tennis Award at the 2016 Newcombe Medal awards ceremony for her efforts raising awareness of MND.
Contact us
Phone: +613 6108 8200
Email: hobartinternational@tennis.com.au
Postal address:
GPO Box 115
Hobart TAS 7001
Street address:
2 Davies Ave
Queens Domain TAS 7000
Social media
Facebook: facebook.com/HobartTennis
Twitter/X: x.com/HobartTennis
Instagram: instagram.com/hobart_tennis