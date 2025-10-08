The Hobart International trophy – named in honour of the late Angie Cunningham after she lost her battle with motor neurone disease (MND) – was introduced on the tournament's 25th anniversary in 2018.

The trophy, designed by Launceston artist Anita Dineen, is awarded to the champion of the WTA event every January.

A former junior tennis star who later devoted herself to raising awareness of MND, Launceston-born Cunningham – who was known as Angie Woolcock as a player – competed in the first Hobart International in 1994.

She was an impressive junior talent who hit a peak junior doubles ranking of No. 2 and appeared in the Wimbledon girls' doubles final in 1991, as well as two Australian Open girls' doubles finals.

At age 14 Cunningham left her home state of Tasmania to attend the Australian Institute of Sport, where she honed her game. She won her first ITF tournament in England in 1991 and contested women's doubles at all four Grand Slam events.

Post playing career, Cunningham worked for 10 years at the WTA, where she became the Vice-President of Player Relations and On-site Operations.