Schedule, draw & past champions

Be part of the action at the Hobart International. Check the schedule, explore the draw and see which star players are hitting the court so you can plan your ultimate tennis experience.
Main Draw for the Hobart International. Player Lulu Sun (NZL) and junior player Lachie Butter join Tournament Director Darren Sturgess and WTA Tour Supervisor Cristina Romero. Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre.

Tournament schedule

Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Hobart International. 

Kick off with two action-packed days of qualifying, followed by five thrilling days and nights of main draw matches.  
 
It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.

DateRoundsEnter FromStart Time –
Centre Court		Start Time –
Other Match Courts
Sat 10 Jan – DayFamily Fun Weekend – free entry10.00am11.00am11.00am
Sun 11 Jan – Day
Family Fun Weekend – free entry
10.00am
11.00am
11.00am
Mon 12 Jan – DayMain Draw10.00am12.00pm11.00am
Mon 12 Jan – Night
Main Draw		5.00pm6.30pm#5:30pm^ (West Court only)
Tue 13 Jan – Day
Main Draw		10.00am12.00pm11.00am
Tue 13 Jan – Night
Main Draw		5.00pm6.30pm#5:30pm^ 
Wed 14 Jan – DayMain Draw10.00am12.00pm11.00am
Wed 14 Jan – Night
Main Draw		5.00pm6.30pm#5:30pm^ 
Thur 15 Jan – DayQuarterfinals12.00pm1pmTBC
Thur 15 Jan – NightQuarterfinals5.00pm6.30pm#5:30pm^
Fri 16 Jan – DaySemifinals12.00pm1pmN/A
Sat 17 Jan – DayFinals12:00pm1pmN/A

* Closing times subject to change.

Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.

#Start time subject to completion of Day Session

^Matches may be moved or not go ahead pending factors outside of our control.

Singles champions

Celebrate the champions of the Hobart International from 1994 to 2025 – from icons such as Kim Clijsters and Alicia Molik to recent stars McCartney Kessler, Emma Navarro and Elise Mertens.

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025McCartney Kessler (USA)Elise Mertens (BEL)6-4, 3-6, 6-0
2024Emma Navarro (USA)Elise Mertens (BEL)6-1, 4-6, 7-5
2023Lauren Davis (USA)Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)7-6 6-2
2020Elena Rybakina (KAZ)Shuai Zhang (CHN)7-6 6-3
2019Sofia Kenin (USA)Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)6-3 6-0
2018Elise Mertens (BEL)Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)6-1 4-6 6-3
2017Elise Mertens (BEL)Monica Niculescu (ROU)6-3 6-1
2016Alize Cornet (FRA)Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)6-1 6-2
2015Heather Watson (GBR)Madison Brengle (USA)6-3 6-4
2014Garbine Muguruza (ESP)Klara Zakopalova (CZE)6-4 6-0
2013Elena VesninaMona Barthel (GER)6-3 6-4
2012Mona Barthel (GER)Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)6-1 6-2
2011Jarmila Groth (AUS)Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)6-4 6-3
2010Alona Bondarenko (UKR)Shahar Peer6-2 6-4
2009Petra Kvitova (CZE)Iveta Benesova (CZE)7-5 6-1
2008Eleni Daniilidou (GRE)Vera ZvonarevaWalkover
2007Anna ChakvetadzeVasilisa Bardina6-3 7-6(3)
2006Michaella Krajicek (NED)Iveta Benesova (CZE)6-2 6-1
2005Zheng Jie (CHN)Gisela Dulko (ARG)6-2 6-0
2004Amy Frazier (USA)Shinobu Asagoe (JPN)6-3 6-3
2003Alicia Molik (AUS)Amy Frazier (USA)6-2 4-6 6-4
2002Martina Sucha (SVK)Anabel Medina Garrigues (ESP)7-6(7) 6-1
2001Rita Grande (ITA)Jennifer Hopkins (USA)0-6 6-3 6-3
2000Kim Clijsters (BEL)Chanda Rubin (USA)2-6 6-2 6-2
1999Chanda Rubin (USA)Rita Grande (ITA)6-2 6-3
1998Patty Schnyder (SUI)Dominique van Roost (BEL)6-3 6-2
1997Dominique Van Roost (BEL)Marianne Werdel Witmeyer (USA)6-3 6-3
1996Julie Halard-Decugis (FRA)Mana Endo (JPN)6-1 6-2
1995Leila Meskhi (GEO)Li Fang (CHN)6-2 6-3
1994Mana Endo (JPN)Rachel McQuillan (AUS)6-1 6-7(1) 6-4

Doubles champions

Discover the rich history of doubles at the Hobart International, where world-class partnerships have battled for glory since 1994. From rising stars to Grand Slam winners, explore the champions who have left their mark on our courts.

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025Xinyu Jiang/Fang-Hsien Wu (CHN/TPE)Fanny Stollar/Monica Niculescu (HUN/ROU)6-1 7-6
2024Giuliana Olmos/Hao-Ching Chan (MEX/TPE)Hanyu Guo/Xinyu Jiang (CHN/CHN)6-3 6-3
2023Kirsten Flipkens/Laura Siegemund (BEL/GER)Panna Udvardy/Viktorija Golubic (HUN/SUI)6-4 7-5
2020Nadiia Kichenok/Sania Mirza (UKR/IND)Shuai Peng/Shuai Zhang (CHN/CHN)6-4 6-4
2019Latisha Chan/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE/TPE)Kirsten Flipkens/Johanna Larsson (BEL/SWE)6-3 3-6 [10-6]
2018Elise Mertens/Demi Schuurs (BEL/NED)Lyudmyla Kichenok/Makato Ninomiya (UKR/JPN)6-2 6-2
2017Raluca Olaru/Olga Savchuk (ROU/UKR)Gabriela Dabrowski/Zhaoxuan Yang (CAN/CHN)0-6 6-4 [10-5]
2016Xinyun Han/Christina McHale (CHN/USA)Kimberly Birrell/Jarmila Wolfe (AUS/AUS)6-3 6-0
2015Kiki Bertens/Johanna Larsson (NED/SWE)Monica Niculescu/Vitalia Diatchenko (ROU/RUS)7-5 6-3
2014Monica Niculescu/Klara Zakopalova (ROM/CZE)Lisa Raymond/Shuai Zhang (USA/CHN)6-2 6-7(5) [10-8]
2013Garbine Muguruza/Maria-Teresa Torro-Flor (ESP/ESP)Timea Babos/Mandy Minella (HUN/LUX)6-3 7-6(5)
2012Monica Niculescu/Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/ROU)Chuang Chia-Jung/Marina Erakovic (TPE/NZL)6-7(4) 7-6(4) [10-5]
2011Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (ITA/ITA)Kateryna Bondarenko/Liga Dekmeijere (UKR/LAT)6-3 7-5
2010Chia-Jung Chuang/Kveta Peschke (TPE/CZE)Chan Yung-Jan/Monica Niculescu (TPE/ROU)3-6 6-3 [10-7]
2009Gisela Dulko/Flavia Pennetta (ARG/ITA)Alona Bondarenko/Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR/UKR)6-2 7-6(4)
2008Anabel Medina Garrigues/Virginia Ruano Pasual (ESP/ESP)Eleni Danillidou/Jasmin Wohr (GRE/GER)6-2 6-4
2007Elena Likhovtseva/Elena Vesnina (RUS/RUS)Anabel Medina Garrigues/Viginia Ruano Pascual (ESP/ESP)2-6 6-1 6-2
2006 Emilie Loit/Nicole Pratt (FRA/AUS)Jill Craybas/Jelena Kostanic (USA/CRO)6-2 6-1
2005 Zi Yan/Jie Zheng (CHN/CHN)Anabel Medina Garrigues/Dinara Safina (ESP/RUS)6-4 7-5
2004 Shinobu Asagoe/Seiko Okamoto (JPN/JPN)Els Callens/Barbara Schett (GER/AUT)2-6 6-4 6-3
2003 Cara Black/Elena Likhovtseva (ZIM/RUS)Barbara Schett/Patricia Wartusch (AUT/AUT)7-5 7-6(1)
2002 Tathiana Garbin/Rita Grande (ITA/ITA)Catherine Barclay-Reitz/Christina Wheeler (AUS/AUS)6-2 7-6(3)
2001 Cara Black/Elena Likhovtseva (ZIM/RUS)Ruxandra Dragomir/Virginia Ruano Pascual (ROU/ESP)6-4 6-1
2000 Rita Grande/Emilie Loit (ITA/FRA)Kim Clijsters/Alicia Molik (BEL/AUS)6-2 2-6 6-3
1999Mariaan De Swardt/Elena Tatarkova (RSA/UKR)Alexia Dechaume-Ballerat/Emilie Loit (FRA/FRA)6-2 6-2
1998Virginia Ruano Pascual/Paola Suarez (ESP/ARG)Julie Halard-Decugis/Janette Husarova (FRA/SVK)7-6(6) 6-3
1997Naoko Kijimuta/Nana Miyagi (JPN/JPN)Barbara Rittner/Dominique Monami (GER/BEL)6-3 6-1
1996Yayuk Basuki/Kyoko Nagatsuka (INA/JPN)Kerry-Anne Guse/Park Sung-Hee (AUS/KOR)7-6(7) 6-3
1995Kyoko Nagatsuka/Ai Sugiyama (JPN/JPN)Manon Bollegraf/Larisa Neiland (NED/LAT)2-6 6-4 6-2
1994Linda Wild/Chanda Rubin (USA/USA)Jenny Byrne/Rachel McQuillan (AUS/AUS)7-5 4-6 7-6(1)

Past draws

Trace the champions’ paths from 2009 to 2025 by exploring the Hobart International’s past draws.

Singles

Doubles

Strategic Partner

View all partners