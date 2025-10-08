- Schedule
Tournament schedule
Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Hobart International.
Kick off with two action-packed days of qualifying, followed by five thrilling days and nights of main draw matches.
It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.
|Date
|Rounds
|Enter From
|Start Time –
Centre Court
|Start Time –
Other Match Courts
|Sat 10 Jan – Day
|Family Fun Weekend – free entry
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Sun 11 Jan – Day
Family Fun Weekend – free entry
10.00am
11.00am
11.00am
|Mon 12 Jan – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|12.00pm
|11.00am
|Mon 12 Jan – Night
Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm#
|5:30pm^ (West Court only)
|Tue 13 Jan – Day
Main Draw
|10.00am
|12.00pm
|11.00am
|Tue 13 Jan – Night
Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm#
|5:30pm^
|Wed 14 Jan – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|12.00pm
|11.00am
|Wed 14 Jan – Night
Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm#
|5:30pm^
|Thur 15 Jan – Day
|Quarterfinals
|12.00pm
|1pm
|TBC
|Thur 15 Jan – Night
|Quarterfinals
|5.00pm
|6.30pm#
|5:30pm^
|Fri 16 Jan – Day
|Semifinals
|12.00pm
|1pm
|N/A
|Sat 17 Jan – Day
|Finals
|12:00pm
|1pm
|N/A
* Closing times subject to change.
Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.
#Start time subject to completion of Day Session
^Matches may be moved or not go ahead pending factors outside of our control.
Singles champions
Celebrate the champions of the Hobart International from 1994 to 2025 – from icons such as Kim Clijsters and Alicia Molik to recent stars McCartney Kessler, Emma Navarro and Elise Mertens.
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|McCartney Kessler (USA)
|Elise Mertens (BEL)
|6-4, 3-6, 6-0
|2024
|Emma Navarro (USA)
|Elise Mertens (BEL)
|6-1, 4-6, 7-5
|2023
|Lauren Davis (USA)
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
|7-6 6-2
|2020
|Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
|Shuai Zhang (CHN)
|7-6 6-3
|2019
|Sofia Kenin (USA)
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
|6-3 6-0
|2018
|Elise Mertens (BEL)
|Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)
|6-1 4-6 6-3
|2017
|Elise Mertens (BEL)
|Monica Niculescu (ROU)
|6-3 6-1
|2016
|Alize Cornet (FRA)
|Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)
|6-1 6-2
|2015
|Heather Watson (GBR)
|Madison Brengle (USA)
|6-3 6-4
|2014
|Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
|Klara Zakopalova (CZE)
|6-4 6-0
|2013
|Elena Vesnina
|Mona Barthel (GER)
|6-3 6-4
|2012
|Mona Barthel (GER)
|Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)
|6-1 6-2
|2011
|Jarmila Groth (AUS)
|Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)
|6-4 6-3
|2010
|Alona Bondarenko (UKR)
|Shahar Peer
|6-2 6-4
|2009
|Petra Kvitova (CZE)
|Iveta Benesova (CZE)
|7-5 6-1
|2008
|Eleni Daniilidou (GRE)
|Vera Zvonareva
|Walkover
|2007
|Anna Chakvetadze
|Vasilisa Bardina
|6-3 7-6(3)
|2006
|Michaella Krajicek (NED)
|Iveta Benesova (CZE)
|6-2 6-1
|2005
|Zheng Jie (CHN)
|Gisela Dulko (ARG)
|6-2 6-0
|2004
|Amy Frazier (USA)
|Shinobu Asagoe (JPN)
|6-3 6-3
|2003
|Alicia Molik (AUS)
|Amy Frazier (USA)
|6-2 4-6 6-4
|2002
|Martina Sucha (SVK)
|Anabel Medina Garrigues (ESP)
|7-6(7) 6-1
|2001
|Rita Grande (ITA)
|Jennifer Hopkins (USA)
|0-6 6-3 6-3
|2000
|Kim Clijsters (BEL)
|Chanda Rubin (USA)
|2-6 6-2 6-2
|1999
|Chanda Rubin (USA)
|Rita Grande (ITA)
|6-2 6-3
|1998
|Patty Schnyder (SUI)
|Dominique van Roost (BEL)
|6-3 6-2
|1997
|Dominique Van Roost (BEL)
|Marianne Werdel Witmeyer (USA)
|6-3 6-3
|1996
|Julie Halard-Decugis (FRA)
|Mana Endo (JPN)
|6-1 6-2
|1995
|Leila Meskhi (GEO)
|Li Fang (CHN)
|6-2 6-3
|1994
|Mana Endo (JPN)
|Rachel McQuillan (AUS)
|6-1 6-7(1) 6-4
Doubles champions
Discover the rich history of doubles at the Hobart International, where world-class partnerships have battled for glory since 1994. From rising stars to Grand Slam winners, explore the champions who have left their mark on our courts.
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|Xinyu Jiang/Fang-Hsien Wu (CHN/TPE)
|Fanny Stollar/Monica Niculescu (HUN/ROU)
|6-1 7-6
|2024
|Giuliana Olmos/Hao-Ching Chan (MEX/TPE)
|Hanyu Guo/Xinyu Jiang (CHN/CHN)
|6-3 6-3
|2023
|Kirsten Flipkens/Laura Siegemund (BEL/GER)
|Panna Udvardy/Viktorija Golubic (HUN/SUI)
|6-4 7-5
|2020
|Nadiia Kichenok/Sania Mirza (UKR/IND)
|Shuai Peng/Shuai Zhang (CHN/CHN)
|6-4 6-4
|2019
|Latisha Chan/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE/TPE)
|Kirsten Flipkens/Johanna Larsson (BEL/SWE)
|6-3 3-6 [10-6]
|2018
|Elise Mertens/Demi Schuurs (BEL/NED)
|Lyudmyla Kichenok/Makato Ninomiya (UKR/JPN)
|6-2 6-2
|2017
|Raluca Olaru/Olga Savchuk (ROU/UKR)
|Gabriela Dabrowski/Zhaoxuan Yang (CAN/CHN)
|0-6 6-4 [10-5]
|2016
|Xinyun Han/Christina McHale (CHN/USA)
|Kimberly Birrell/Jarmila Wolfe (AUS/AUS)
|6-3 6-0
|2015
|Kiki Bertens/Johanna Larsson (NED/SWE)
|Monica Niculescu/Vitalia Diatchenko (ROU/RUS)
|7-5 6-3
|2014
|Monica Niculescu/Klara Zakopalova (ROM/CZE)
|Lisa Raymond/Shuai Zhang (USA/CHN)
|6-2 6-7(5) [10-8]
|2013
|Garbine Muguruza/Maria-Teresa Torro-Flor (ESP/ESP)
|Timea Babos/Mandy Minella (HUN/LUX)
|6-3 7-6(5)
|2012
|Monica Niculescu/Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/ROU)
|Chuang Chia-Jung/Marina Erakovic (TPE/NZL)
|6-7(4) 7-6(4) [10-5]
|2011
|Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (ITA/ITA)
|Kateryna Bondarenko/Liga Dekmeijere (UKR/LAT)
|6-3 7-5
|2010
|Chia-Jung Chuang/Kveta Peschke (TPE/CZE)
|Chan Yung-Jan/Monica Niculescu (TPE/ROU)
|3-6 6-3 [10-7]
|2009
|Gisela Dulko/Flavia Pennetta (ARG/ITA)
|Alona Bondarenko/Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR/UKR)
|6-2 7-6(4)
|2008
|Anabel Medina Garrigues/Virginia Ruano Pasual (ESP/ESP)
|Eleni Danillidou/Jasmin Wohr (GRE/GER)
|6-2 6-4
|2007
|Elena Likhovtseva/Elena Vesnina (RUS/RUS)
|Anabel Medina Garrigues/Viginia Ruano Pascual (ESP/ESP)
|2-6 6-1 6-2
|2006
|Emilie Loit/Nicole Pratt (FRA/AUS)
|Jill Craybas/Jelena Kostanic (USA/CRO)
|6-2 6-1
|2005
|Zi Yan/Jie Zheng (CHN/CHN)
|Anabel Medina Garrigues/Dinara Safina (ESP/RUS)
|6-4 7-5
|2004
|Shinobu Asagoe/Seiko Okamoto (JPN/JPN)
|Els Callens/Barbara Schett (GER/AUT)
|2-6 6-4 6-3
|2003
|Cara Black/Elena Likhovtseva (ZIM/RUS)
|Barbara Schett/Patricia Wartusch (AUT/AUT)
|7-5 7-6(1)
|2002
|Tathiana Garbin/Rita Grande (ITA/ITA)
|Catherine Barclay-Reitz/Christina Wheeler (AUS/AUS)
|6-2 7-6(3)
|2001
|Cara Black/Elena Likhovtseva (ZIM/RUS)
|Ruxandra Dragomir/Virginia Ruano Pascual (ROU/ESP)
|6-4 6-1
|2000
|Rita Grande/Emilie Loit (ITA/FRA)
|Kim Clijsters/Alicia Molik (BEL/AUS)
|6-2 2-6 6-3
|1999
|Mariaan De Swardt/Elena Tatarkova (RSA/UKR)
|Alexia Dechaume-Ballerat/Emilie Loit (FRA/FRA)
|6-2 6-2
|1998
|Virginia Ruano Pascual/Paola Suarez (ESP/ARG)
|Julie Halard-Decugis/Janette Husarova (FRA/SVK)
|7-6(6) 6-3
|1997
|Naoko Kijimuta/Nana Miyagi (JPN/JPN)
|Barbara Rittner/Dominique Monami (GER/BEL)
|6-3 6-1
|1996
|Yayuk Basuki/Kyoko Nagatsuka (INA/JPN)
|Kerry-Anne Guse/Park Sung-Hee (AUS/KOR)
|7-6(7) 6-3
|1995
|Kyoko Nagatsuka/Ai Sugiyama (JPN/JPN)
|Manon Bollegraf/Larisa Neiland (NED/LAT)
|2-6 6-4 6-2
|1994
|Linda Wild/Chanda Rubin (USA/USA)
|Jenny Byrne/Rachel McQuillan (AUS/AUS)
|7-5 4-6 7-6(1)
Past draws
Trace the champions’ paths from 2009 to 2025 by exploring the Hobart International’s past draws.