Piter and Tjen Doubles Champions at the 2026 Hobart International

A newly formed doubles partnership has made an immediate impact, capturing the Hobart International doubles title after another composed and confident performance in the final. Janice Tjen (INA) and Katarzyna Piter(POL) took out the championship over Magali Kempen (BEL) and Anna Siskova (CZE) 6-2,6-2.

The pair reflected on their rapid rise as a team, having only played together twice before lifting the trophy.

“I feel very happy, obviously,” Tjen said. “This is only our second time playing together, and it’s been great. We’ve really enjoyed it, and so far we’ve won both tournaments we’ve played. Hopefully we can carry this on into next week.”

The partnership came together unexpectedly, formed through a mutual connection rather than long-term planning.

“It was actually by coincidence. We didn’t know each other at all,” she explained. “A good friend passed me her number and I asked her if she wanted to play in Guangzhou. Before that week, we had never even met in person but it turned into a winning week, and we played very well together.”

Throughout the Hobart International, the duo showed steady improvement, progressing from tight early matches to a dominant straight-sets victory in the final.

“We were developing day by day during the tournament,” she said. “Every opponent is different, so we tried to adjust as best as possible each day. Today was our steadiest match from both of us, and we’re very happy with that.”

Key to their success, the players believe, is the energy and trust they bring to the court. “We give each other really good energy. We trust and support each other throughout the whole match, and that makes a big difference.”

Despite cool conditions, the tournament left a positive impression.

“It’s very beautiful here,” Tjen said. “The weather was a bit chilly, and I wasn’t prepared for that, but the scenery and the atmosphere have been amazing.”

With two titles already secured, the partnership now looks ahead with confidence as the Australian summer continues.