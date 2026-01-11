Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and a Surprise Winner Light Up Qualifying Day Two

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the event’s growth is assisted by strong government support and a deep connection with the local community.

“I’d like to acknowledge our five-year partnership with Events Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government,” Sturgess said.

“Without that support, an event like this simply wouldn’t be possible. Conditions are much improved today, which is great for both players and fans. We’re seeing world-class tennis right here in Hobart, and we’re excited to watch stars like Venus Williams and Emma Raducanu take to the court as the tournament progresses.”

A Historic Week Ahead

Monday, 12 January, and Tuesday, 13 January, promise to be some of the biggest days in the tournament’s history. Wild Card Aussie Taylah Preston (AUS) will kick off Monday’s day session, with defending champion McCartney Kessler (AUS) taking the night session. Tuesday promises an international spectacle, with Venus Williams (USA) hitting the court during the day and top seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) competing at night.

Sturgess urged fans to book early, noting the strong demand for seats.

“We want everyone to have the chance to experience this eight-day festival of tennis.”

The tournament has drawn global stars including Emma Raducanu, McCartney Kessler, Barbora Krejčíková, and Venus Williams, who are all set to compete at the Australian Open next week. The Hobart venue’s intimate setting allows fans to get incredibly close to the action, making this tournament a unique experience.

Grab tickets before it’s too late, the best way to guarantee your spot is to pre-purchase tickets.

Fun Beyond the Court

Off the court, the Hobart International Fan and Play Zone proved a huge hit. Families and fans of all ages picked up racquets and enjoyed interactive games. Players Emiliana Arango (COL) and Ann Li (USA) even joined young fans for practice sessions, giving them the chance to test their skills against some of the best in the world.

“Combining high-quality qualifying matches with an exceptional fan experience reflects the Hobart International’s commitment to delivering an inclusive, accessible, and entertaining event for both the local community and visitors,” Sturgess said.

The 1-Point Slam Steals the Show

A major highlight of the day was the 1-Point Slam Competition, which attracted local celebrities, politicians, and tennis enthusiasts. This unique tournament features a single-point format, players must win a point to advance, until only one remains standing.

The winner of the Hobart International 1-Point Slam earns a spot at the Australian Open, where they will compete against 22 professional players for a $1 million cash prize.

Camila Osorio (COL) presented the trophy to Janaya Smith, who defeated notable competitors including Liberal MP Jane Howlett and Tasmania Devil’s Kath McCann. In a thrilling final twist, Smith took a point from surprise guest Venus Williams, securing her spot at the Australian Open.

Qualifying Round Two: Intense Matches and Rising Stars

Back on the main courts, day two of qualifying offered fiercely contested matches as players vied for spots in the main draw. Several matches went down to the wire, showcasing the depth of international talent and setting the stage for an exciting week of world-class tennis.

With top names, record crowds, and unforgettable moments, the Hobart International 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable editions yet.

Day One of the Main Draw is now live, check it out now.