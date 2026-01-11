Venus Williams Brings Global Star Power to the 2026 Hobart International

Tennis legend Venus Williams has touched down in Hobart for the first time, immediately embracing the city and its unique surroundings.

“When I first arrived, even late at night, I could smell the eucalyptus. I thought, this is my kind of place,” Williams said.

“I’ve always wanted to come to Hobart, but it never worked out. To be here now, at this stage of my career, feels really exhilarating.”

Williams comes to Hobart fresh from competition at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, where she opened her 2026 season. With the Australian Open just around the corner, the Hobart International provides an important opportunity for match play and momentum.

“I really need matches, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play here,” she said.

“I’m hitting the ball really well. I can’t expect perfection right now, but I know I’m playing good tennis. Winning and losing doesn’t know any age. Once you walk on court, you’re there to compete. It’s a beautiful sport. I love what I do, and it’s a blessing and an honour to still be playing.”

After the Hobart International, Williams will head straight to Melbourne, having secured a wild card entry into the 2026 Australian Open. While Hobart serves as an important lead-in event, Williams made it clear her focus is firmly on performing well this week.

“Playing in Hobart feels like great preparation, and hopefully it sets me up well going into the Australian Open,” she said.

“The level of women’s tennis is incredibly high right now. Everyone is so competitive. I still feel like a student of the game. I’m always learning and trying to evolve.”

When asked whether the upcoming Australian Open could be her last appearance at a Grand Slam, Williams was quick to shut down speculation.

“Right now, I’m focused on the moment,” she said. “I feel strong, healthy, and ready.”

Williams’ presence adds further prestige to an already strong Hobart International field and gives fans a rare opportunity to witness one of the most influential athletes in tennis history compete in Tasmania.

She will meet Tatjana Maria (GER) in her first-round match at the Hobart International. Having never faced Maria on tour before, the match will feature the oldest combined age in a WTA main draw since the creation of the WTA in 1973.

The Hobart International is set for two huge days of tennis, with Wild Card Taylah Preston (AUS) taking the court on Monday during the day, defending champion McCartney Kessler (USA) on Monday night, Venus Williams (USA) on Tuesday during the day, and top seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) on Tuesday night. Tuesday is set to be the biggest day for international sport in Tasmania.

The remainder of the Round One Order of Play for the 2026 Hobart International can be found here.