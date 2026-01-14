Top Seed Raducanu Shows Resilience to Secure Quarter Final

Raducanu secured a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 7[7]-6[2], in a match that showcased resilience and adaptability.

Reflecting on the unusual circumstances, Raducanu was happy with her ability to adapt to different conditions on court.

“We had two very different sets of conditions, and it’s never easy having a match suspended. But in the end, I think it helped me reset, and the conditions were a bit livelier today. Overall, I’m really happy with how I pulled it out in the end and managed to get through,” she said.

“It was a very tricky match. Camila is a really tough opponent, and she played some great tennis, with strong defence and offence when she had her chances.”

The match faced multiple interruptions due to rain, with play having to be halted twice in the second set.

“It was tough because we were suspended at 15–30 and then again just a few points later. It’s hard to warm up and cool down so many times, but coming back overnight and serving at deuce, you have to be incredibly sharp. I’m very proud of how I managed that situation. It’s not something I have really experienced before, so I’m glad to have handled it well,” said Raducanu.

Looking ahead, Raducanu emphasized recovery and preparation for her upcoming match against Wild Card Taylah Preston (AUS).

“Now it’s about recovering well, freshening up, and getting ready for tomorrow. This win is incredibly important for me. I haven’t played much over the last few months, so getting a win early in the year, especially heading into the Australian Open, means a lot,” she said.

With Preston keen to meet the grand slam winner on the court, Raducanu is looking forward to getting another match under her belt regardless of the result.

“The conditions have been challenging; wind, rain, hot, cold, but it’s actually been really good preparation. I wouldn’t say I’m exactly where I want to be yet. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of how I’ve competed despite not feeling my best.”

