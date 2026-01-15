Strong Performance for Cocciaretto Results in Ticket to the Semi Finals

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) is the first player through to the Semi Finals at the Hobart International after a dominant straight-sets victory over Anna Bondar (HUN), winning 6-2, 6-2.

The match was interrupted multiple times by rain delays, but the stoppages did little to slow Cocciaretto’s momentum. In fact, the Italian described the performance as her best of the tournament so far.

“I think I played the best match I’ve played here in Hobart during this tournament,” she said. “I stayed focused on my game, played aggressively, and really enjoyed being on court.”

A Hobart International regular, Cocciaretto previously enjoyed her best result at the event in 2023, when she reached the final. Reflecting on her journey since then, she highlighted both the rising standard of the tournament and her own personal development.

“The level is higher now than three years ago, and all the players are improving,” Cocciaretto said. “I’m trying to improve myself not only as a tennis player, but also as an athlete and as a person.”

Get your tickets to the Semi Finals on Friday the 15 th of January.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Cocciaretto drew on her past experience to stay mentally sharp during the rain delays, noting the importance of maintaining focus and energy through interruptions. Her comfort with Hobart’s quieter surroundings has also played a role in her strong performances. Coming from a small village, Cocciaretto explained that calm environments allow her to play her best tennis.

“I feel comfortable here. It’s quiet, the people are gentle, and that helps me focus,” she said. “At the same time, I know I have to keep learning how to perform in busy cities, because most tournaments are played there.”

Cocciaretto’s confidence has also been boosted by a successful return from a three-month shoulder program completed during the preseason. Having resumed serving just two weeks ago, she reported no pain and encouraging progress.

“I didn’t expect to be serving this well already,” she added. “It’s improving a lot, and I want to keep working and getting better.”

With confidence building, fitness improving, and focus sharpened, Cocciaretto continues to gather momentum early in the 2026 season as she becomes the first semi-finalist at the Hobart International.