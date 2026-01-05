Strong Field Arrives Early as Hobart Gears Up for 2026 Hobart International

Hobart is already welcoming world class talent as preparations ramp up for the 2026 Hobart International, with players beginning to arrive ahead of next week’s tournament.

The first player, World No. 82 Viktorija Golubic, touched down in Hobart on the 4th of January to begin her preparations on and off court. Golubic (SUI) had a training day with local junior tennis athletes shadowing her for insights into what a professional tennis player’s daily routine looks like, an incredible opportunity for some young Tasmanians.

“It’s great to be into the week where players start arriving,” said Tournament Director, Darren Sturgess.

“We’re privileged to have Viktorija Golubic here early. She’s not competing this week, so she’s been able to get out on court, practise, and help with some of our camps and kids’ activities. It’s really exciting to have our first player in Hobart for the 2026 Hobart International.”

Golubic said the opportunity to prepare early and feel welcomed in Hobart played a key role in her decision.

“It’s been really nice to be able to prepare properly here and everyone has been very welcoming,” Golubic said.

“There are so many tournaments throughout the year, and sometimes you don’t want to miss the first one, but I felt it was good to spend Christmas and New Year at home, which I hadn’t done for a long time. There are plenty of opportunities coming up, so I decided to take a little more time to prepare.”

The Swiss player has previous experience competing in Hobart and Australia more broadly.

“The start of the year is always difficult because the level in Australia is so high,” Golubic said.

“I’ve won some matches here in singles, and I’ve also made the doubles final, which was a really nice experience. Hopefully this year I can go a bit further in singles.”

Golubic said adapting from indoor training to outdoor conditions was one of the biggest challenges early in the season.

“The heat and the wind make a big difference,” she said.

“The ball jumps higher and is quicker outside, and even the noise is different. I’m used to adapting from indoors to outdoors after many years, but it still takes some time.”

The 2026 Hobart International field is shaping up as one of the strongest in the event’s history, highlighted by the return of global tennis icon Venus Williams.

“It’s incredible to have Venus Williams back,” Sturgess said.

“She’s one of the greatest of all time, a seven time Grand Slam champion and one of the biggest superstars our sport has ever seen. We’re so privileged to welcome her to Hobart again.”

The tournament will also feature fan favourite Elise Mertens (world No. 20). Grand Slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Barbora Krejčíková, will make their tournament debut, alongside a strong group of emerging players.

Interest in the event has surged, with organisers reporting a significant spike in ticket sales following the announcement of the player field.

“This is one of the strongest line ups we’ve ever had,” Sturgess said.

“Players like Venus Williams and Emma Raducanu appeal well beyond tennis fans, and that has a huge impact.”

Significant improvements to facilities and the overall player and fan experience will debut in 2026, supported by an $8 million Australian Government investment into the Domain Tennis Centre redevelopment.

With the event entering its 31st edition, organisers say the Hobart International’s future in Tasmania is strong.

The Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.

