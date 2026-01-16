Semi-Finals Showdown: Who Will Reach the Hobart International Final

The Hobart International 2026 reaches a thrilling stage on Friday as the tournament’s final four players battle for a place in Saturday’s Final. After a week of intense, high-quality competition, fans can expect compelling matchups, rising stars, and matches decided by fine margins as the title comes into sight.

The standout story of the tournament so far has been Australian wild card Taylah Preston (AUS), who has captured the hearts of fans with her fearless and powerful performances. Unassuming off court, Preston has been ruthless once play begins, producing the shock of the week by defeating No.1 seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) in the Quarter-Finals. Friday marks Preston’s first Semi-Final appearance of her career, and with the Hobart crowd firmly behind her, she continues to thrive on the big stage.

Friday’s action begins on centre court with qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) taking on Antonia Ruzic (CRO). The pair have met three times in 2025, with Ruzic holding a narrow 2–1 head-to-head advantage. Both players have impressed throughout the week with their power, resilience, and ability to handle Hobart’s challenging conditions. Cocciaretto is a fan favourite, having reached the Hobart Final in 2023 and continuing to charm crowds with her bubbly personality and fighting spirit. For Ruzic, 2026 marks her first appearance in Hobart, with Friday’s Semi-Final also representing the first hard-court Semi-Final of her career.

In the second Semi-Final, No.3 seed and now the highest-ranked player remaining, Iva Jovic (USA), faces Preston in what shapes as a must-watch clash. Jovic booked her place after a late-night battle on Thursday, defeating Magda Linette (POL) in a gripping three-set match, 6–3, 6–7(5), 6–2. The two young stars have never met on court before, adding another layer of intrigue, with both showcasing composure under pressure, adaptability, and maturity beyond their years throughout the tournament.

