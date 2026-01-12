Record Crowds, Star Power and Upsets: Hobart International Delivers on Day One

A tournament-record 2,706 spectators attended Monday’s play across both sessions, following another strong turnout on Sunday, when 2,076 fans passed through the gates.

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the atmosphere around the grounds had been outstanding.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to the tournament, with record crowd numbers and a great buzz around the venue,” Sturgess said. “Fans really love having international-level tennis in Hobart, and with the weather, food and drink vendors, live entertainment and activations, it’s been a great experience for everyone.”

See the action for yourself, grab tickets now for Tuesday Day and Night Sessions.

Attention now turns to Grand Slam Tuesday, shaping up as one of the biggest days of international sport in Tasmania. Tennis icon Venus Williams (USA), Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) and top seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) are all set to take the court.

“This year’s draw has a real Grand Slam flavour,” Sturgess said. “Having Venus Williams here is incredibly special and reinforces the status of the Hobart International as a world-class event.”

On court, day one produced a notable upset, with Olga Danilovic (SRB) fighting back from a set down to defeat defending champion McCartney Kessler (USA) 4–6, 6–4, 6–4 in front of a packed Monday night crowd.

“It was very nice to see full stands on a Monday, that’s not very common,” Danilovic said. “I was really enjoying the atmosphere.”

The full Order of Play for Grand Slam Tuesday is available via the Hobart International schedule for 10–17 January 2026.