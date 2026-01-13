Record Crowds Continue as Hobart International Sells Out on Grand Slam Tuesday

After smashing attendance records on the second day of qualifying and again on the opening day of the main draw, Tuesday’s crowds once again eclipsed previous benchmarks, with both day and night sessions selling out.

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the strong attendance highlights growing community enthusiasm for women’s tennis and the success of bringing world-class sporting events to Tasmania.

“It’s very exciting news. To be sold out today shows just how much interest there is in women’s tennis here in Tasmania. We’ve worked hard to bring a strong field of players to Hobart, and seeing the stands full really reinforces that we’re on the right track.”

Sunday’s Free Family Fun Day and Monday’s opening main draw play proved major drawcards, with fans filling the stands, fun zone and play zone. Visitors enjoyed world-class food and beverages, competitions, activations and family-friendly experiences across the site. With an outstanding line-up for Grand Slam Tuesday, it came as no surprise that demand surged, resulting in sell-out crowds for both sessions.

The Hobart International plays a vital role in positioning Tasmania as a destination for elite tennis, with players using the tournament as a key lead-in to the Australian Open.

“We’re always prominent on the tennis calendar, and every single player here is preparing for Melbourne and the Australian Open. To have world-class athletes competing right here in Hobart gives fans a unique opportunity to see just how incredible these women are.”

He added that exposure to elite competition helps inspire participation across all ages.

“It’s great to look around and see everyone enjoying a sport we’re really passionate about,” Sturgess said.

“Tennis is a sport for life, no matter your age, and we hope this inspires people to pick up a racquet, join a club, or get involved in a coaching program.”

The year-on-year success of the Hobart International continues to demonstrate the city’s ability to attract major crowds and top-tier players.

“Getting crowds like this and seeing the atmosphere in the stands is fantastic. We’re confident it will help us continue to grow the sport and attract more high-quality events to Tasmania.”

Fans attending upcoming sessions are encouraged to plan ahead, purchase tickets early and allow plenty of time to arrive at the venue. Where possible, patrons are advised to avoid driving directly to the site, instead parking nearby, walking in or using drop-off options.

Tickets and premium experiences for the rest of the tournament are in high demand.

