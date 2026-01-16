Record Crowds continue as Hobart International Reaches Final Days

The Hobart International 2026 is delivering an unforgettable week of world-class tennis, with record crowds and a vibrant atmosphere as the tournament heads into its final two days. Following five consecutive days of record-breaking attendance, the event is on track for its biggest week ever.

Fans have filled the stands throughout the tournament, creating an exciting atmosphere and reinforcing Hobart’s reputation as one of the most passionate tennis destinations on the international calendar. With Semi-Finals and Finals still to come, ticket demand continues to surge.

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said the support from fans has been outstanding.

“The Hobart International 2026 is shaping up to be one for the history books, on track for record-breaking tournament crowds after five consecutive days of attendance records,” Sturgess said.

“The atmosphere has been great, with incredible support from fans filling the stands each day, and the excitement is only building as we head into the final stages of the tournament. With two massive days still to come and ticket pre-sales already pointing to a record-breaking week overall, the best is yet to come.”

"If you haven't secured your tickets for the Semi-Finals or Finals, jump online and grab them now to see world-class tennis right here in Hobart. You won't want to miss it."

With interest at an all-time high, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early. Limited availability remains for the Semi-Finals and Finals as the tournament heads toward its final day on Saturday, 17 January.

Fans who haven't yet experienced the Hobart International 2026 are urged to jump online and grab tickets to witness world-class tennis in action in Hobart.

