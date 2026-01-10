Raducanu Excited for Hobart International Debut as Top Seed

Despite being just 23 years old, Raducanu has already built an impressive résumé, competing at the highest level of women’s tennis across the globe. However, Hobart represents a fresh experience for the British star, marking both her first appearance at the event and her first visit to Tasmania.

“I’m really grateful to be here in Hobart and to see Tasmania. I’m just happy to be here,” Raducanu said. “It’s somewhere I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to go if it wasn’t for tennis, so I’m really happy that it has brought me here.”

Raducanu has quickly taken to her surroundings, highlighting Tasmania’s natural beauty as a standout feature of her early impressions.

“I can see the beautiful sights, and hopefully I get to explore a little bit more,” she said. “I love nature, so it’s a really pretty place to be.”

Arriving in Hobart several days ahead of competition, Raducanu has been able to settle in and begin adjusting to the playing conditions as she continues to build match fitness ahead of the new season.

“So far, I’ve been practising pretty well,” Raducanu said. “I started my preseason pretty late, so for me it’s all about sharpening up and tuning up as much as I can. I hope this week can be a good one for that.”

The Hobart conditions, particularly the wind, have presented a challenge, but one Raducanu views as an important part of her preparation.

“The wind is quite strong here, so getting used to that is a big thing,” she said. “It’s a lot of adapting and improvising. You probably have to accept that you’re not going to feel like you’re hitting the ball amazingly all the time. It’s all part of the skill set you need to play in all types of conditions. It’ll be a good test and challenge.”

Known for her detail-oriented approach to training and competition, Raducanu places a strong emphasis on fitness, preparation, and continual improvement. Her appearance at the Hobart International comes relatively early in her comeback after a foot injury sustained in late 2025, with the tournament providing a valuable opportunity to gain confidence and match sharpness.

Following the withdrawal of Elise Mertens (BEL), Raducanu has moved into the top seed position and will headline a strong field as she begins her campaign in Hobart.