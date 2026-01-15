Quarter Finals Set to Ignite at the Hobart International

Thursday is Quarter Finals day at the Hobart International, with Anna Bondar (HUN) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) up first on centre court. Cocciaretto is a seasoned Hobart International player, with Bondar making her second appearance at the tournament in 2026. Cocciaretto reached the final of the Hobart International in 2023 and has played through qualifying and two strong main-draw matches to reach this point. She is currently ranked 80 in the WTA rankings, with Bondar ranked 75. With the pair very evenly matched, it is shaping up to be a great game to watch.

Next up, No.1 seed Emma Raducanu (GBR) will take on Australian wild card Taylah Preston (AUS). This will be the first time Raducanu and Preston meet on court. With more experience on Raducanu’s side, Preston’s confidence and calm nature on court could be her drawcard. Both players are making their Hobart International debut in 2026 and will continue to contend with the tournament’s unique conditions. The crowd will be divided for sure, with vocal and passionate support shown so far for both Raducanu and Preston.

Get Your Hobart International Tickets & Premium Experience

The final match of the day session sees Antonia Ruzic (CRO) take on Olga Danilovic (SRB). Ruzic has had a strong 12 months coming into the Hobart International. She is currently ranked 71 in the WTA rankings, compared to 169 at this time last year, and has continued that form with two strong wins so far in the tournament. After a cold night on court to lock in her round two win, Danilovic is looking forward to playing during the day today. Clinical in her two-set win over Peyton Stearns (USA), she will go into her match focused on her own game and ready to win.

Into the night session, the marquee match of the evening features Iva Jovic (USA) and Magda Linette (POL). Jovic has dropped just three games so far this tournament and is looking powerful on court. The No.3 seed comes to Hobart after a strong start to the year, making the semi-finals at the ASB Classic in Auckland. 2026 marks Linette’s sixth appearance at the Hobart International. After a big day on court yesterday with two matches, she will be looking to bring her strong form into Thursday’s contest and go all the way against Jovic. In their two prior meetings, Jovic has taken the win on both occasions.