Preston V Raducanu: Quarter-Finals Action

Preston advanced to the Quarter-Finals with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) in the second round, which was the first match of Wednesday’s day session.

Secure your tickets to the Quarter-Finals.

Raducanu, who won her first-round match against Camila Osorio (COL) after it was postponed mid-match due to rain on Tuesday, was set to face Magdalena Frech (POL) in the second round. However, Frech has withdrawn due to a left thigh injury, allowing Raducanu to advance directly to face Preston in the second match of Thursday’s day session.

Matches will kick off at 1pm on Thursday the 14th of January, Anna Bondar (HUN) will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) in the first match of the day session before Raducanu and Preston take the court.

The Quarter-Finals take place on day four of the tournament, and with local fan favourite Preston and top seed Raducanu facing off, it is sure to be a hit with fans!

Grab tickets soon so you don’t miss out.