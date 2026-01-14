Preston Powers into Quarter-Finals of Hobart International

The 20-year-old looked confident and composed on court, wrapping up the match in just over an hour. Despite cooler conditions compared to earlier in the week, Preston adapted well and controlled the contest from start to finish.

“I’m really happy,” Preston said after the match. “Winning is always nice, but doing it here in Australia makes it extra special. I’ve had a lot of fun being out on court.”

See Preston take of Grand-Slam champion Emma Raducanu in Thursday’s day session.

Preston has now won both of her matches at the tournament in straight sets, a result she attributes to a fearless mindset developed alongside her coach.

“With the way I play, I’m going to miss some shots,” she said. “But it’s about committing, trusting what I’m doing, and continuing to go for it.”

Her composure was tested early in the second set when she was broken and faced multiple chances from her opponent to move ahead. Preston responded calmly, trusted her game, and regained control of the match.

“I was really proud of how I handled that situation,” she said.

Ranked 204 in the world and one of the youngest players in the draw, Preston has impressed with her maturity and level-headed approach. After a challenging 12 months on tour, the tournament has been an important confidence boost.

“I’ve had a tough year, so to know I can compete and win at this level is massive for me,” she said.

The occasion has been made even more special by the presence of her family in Hobart.

“They don’t get to travel with me very often, so having my mum, dad, and sister here means a lot,” Preston said.

Next up, Preston will face top seed and Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (GBR) in Thursday’s day session. While excited by the challenge, Preston remains focused on her own game.

“Emma is a Grand Slam champion, so it will be really cool to test myself against that level,” she said. “My goal is to stick to my game, trust myself, and play the way I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m already really proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Catch Raducanu VS Preston on Day Four of the Hobart International.