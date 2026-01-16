Preston Falls in the Semi’s but Wins Over Hobart Fans

Taylah Preston (AUS) has had a breakthrough performance at this year’s Hobart International, showcasing her talent, determination, and poise under pressure. After receiving a Wild Card entry into the tournament, Taylah exceeded expectations, advancing all the way to the Semi Finals and securing a victory over a top-30 player along the way.

Reflecting on her week Taylah said, “There’s a lot of positive to takeaway from this week. If you had told me three months ago, or even at the beginning of this week, that I would be playing the semis and beating a top-30 player along the way, I think I would have taken it and been really happy with it. So, yeah, I’m really proud of myself for this week.”

Even before the tournament, her goals had been modest. “At the beginning, when I received the Wild Card, I said I’d be happy to get a match or two,” she recalled. “I would have been happy to get a win or two, so to be able to meet the semis… yeah, it puts me in a really good place heading into next week.”

Playing in front of a supportive local crowd was a highlight of her tournament experience. “The crowd was amazing. Having pretty much the full support of the crowd helped me get through a lot of the matches here. A special shout out to Lillian and her sister, who drove three hours from Launceston to watch my matches every day. They were amazing, and it was really nice to have them there.”

Looking ahead to the Australian Open where Preston has also received a Wild Card, she shared her plans for preparation over the coming days. “I’m going to just rest and recover over the next couple of days, get to Melbourne probably tomorrow, and then get on court there. I’m super pumped for it, and I’m really excited to play,” she said.

Reflecting on her first time in Hobart, Preston praised both the city and the tournament itself. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but it’s such a pretty place. It’s really great to see how everyone gets behind the Aussies and comes to watch. It’s definitely a really great tournament, and I hope to be back.”

Taylah Preston’s week in Hobart signals the arrival of a rising star ready to take on bigger stages. With her determination, professionalism, and growing experience, fans will be eagerly following her journey at the Australian Open and beyond.

