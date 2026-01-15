Next Big Thing in Tennis: Taylah Preston makes her mark in Hobart

Quickly making her way to becoming the next big thing in tennis, wildcard Taylah Preston (AUS) has stormed into the semi-finals of the 2026 Hobart International, defeating No.1 seed Emma Raducanu 6–2, 6–4. This marks the best result of Preston’s career to date. She is now the second semi-finalist at the tournament, joining Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA).

After securing a wildcard and confidently winning her way through Rounds 1 and 2, Preston showed remarkable poise and control in her defeat of the tournament’s top seed. Currently ranked No. 204 in the WTA rankings, Preston is performing beyond her years and experience.

Preston spoke about her mindset heading into the match, saying she was pleased with both her performance and how she managed her emotions

“I’m feeling really good. Obviously, it was a great match. I was a little bit nervous beforehand, but I think that’s normal and it’s a good thing. Yeah, I’m just really happy that I get to play another match here in Hobart,” she said.

The match was not without challenges. Preston was pushed throughout, particularly in the second set, and credited her opponent for making things difficult. Despite this, she stayed composed and dug deep to regain control.

“Obviously good players are going to do everything they can to kind of not let me do what I want to do,” she said.

“So Emma really did a good job of kind of making it really tough for me, especially in that second set. But I’m just really happy with the way that I sort of hung tough and just kept focusing on what I was doing and just backing up every point.”

The 20-year-old highlighted her on-court mindset as a key factor in navigating the pressure. The win has added to Preston’s growing confidence, though she remains focused on the challenges ahead.

“I was just trying to tell myself, you know, every point, play the same, play with good intent, be fearless with it, trust myself,” Preston said.

“And if I do that, then that’s all I can ask for. I’m feeling pretty good about my game. Obviously, to be able to beat these really good players gives a massive confidence boost, but yeah, I mean, job’s not done here yet. I’ve still got hopefully a couple more matches to play here.

The Hobart crowd was in full voice as Preston thrilled fans with her performance. Her connection with the home crowd was evident.

“It’s been really good and it was nice that everyone stuck around as well after the rain delay,” Preston said.

“I love playing in front of a home crowd. We only really get to play in Australia for this month of the year, so it’s nice to be able to have the home crowd.”

Looking ahead, Preston said she is ready for whatever challenge comes next. Tasmanian tennis fans are expected to turn out in droves to support her in the semi-finals, as the Hobart International has a long tradition of showcasing emerging Australian talent. Since the tournament’s inception, Australians have recorded well over 50 combined singles wins, with Alicia Molik and Jarmila Groth among past champions.

The Hobart International also serves as a key lead-in to the Australian Open, attracting veteran stars and rising challengers, giving local hopefuls like Preston a platform to shine and gain valuable experience against top-ranked opponents.

Preston’s breakout run in Hobart signals the emergence of a new Australian talent with major potential on the global tennis stage. Her semi-final clash on Friday, 16 January, promises to be a highlight of the tournament, with fans eager to witness the rise of Australia’s next big thing in tennis.

